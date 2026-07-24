ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Centre To Institutionalise NEET Process, Flags Data‑security Risks Of Computer‑Based Testing

FILE- Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members take out a march towards Raj Bhavan to condemning the alleged attack on students and youth by the security forces in Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to spell out concrete steps to institutionalise the National Eligibility‑cum‑Entrance Test (NEET) system, seeking a detailed affidavit on how exam authorities will build and retain institutional memory and guard against recurring leaks.

The bench — Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe — also sought clear answers on plans to shift to computer‑based testing, warning that data protection and secure transmission of question papers are “the most important” issues.

The bench made it clear that it would go above and beyond to ensure that there are long-term safeguards put in place. "We will monitor this. We will take that extra mile to ensure that things are put in place," it said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured the bench that the government is viewing the matter very seriously and the government is going the extra mile. He stressed that children’s problems have to be addressed and everything is being done under the supervision of the highest executive level.

Mehta said that the government accepted reforms suggested to the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) by a high-level committee set up in 2024 after the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

Earlier, the apex court sought an affidavit from the Centre indicating the method by which regulating and supervising authorities of the NEET examination can develop and retain institutional memory so that they can act based on the experience, data, and information they have gathered and processed with each examination cycle.

During the hearing today, Mehta contended that he will present a holistic view on the matter in a few days.

Justice Narasimha said he wants to highlight a couple of things and added, “Last time you mentioned the Radhakrishnan committee’s recommendations. In those recommendations there is a specific reference to the governing board. Your affidavit should indicate what has been done regarding the transparency of the test...."

The bench said it wants to know what progress has been made in connection with domain experts. Mehta said there is a possibility that the government may go beyond the committee’s report and it may cover all these aspects. “We are focusing on institutionalisation. Ad hocism has troubled all these years…, said Justice Narasimha.

The bench observed that 10 verticals are suggested: digital infrastructure, testing, research and development, transparency, international collaboration, security, etc. The bench asked Mehta to also indicate the progress on collaboration and experts, and added, “another very important part we were examining yesterday. It has been divided into three parts: pre-examination, during the examination, and after examination.”