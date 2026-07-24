SC Asks Centre To Institutionalise NEET Process, Flags Data‑security Risks Of Computer‑Based Testing
SC sought clear answers on plans to shift to computer‑based testing, warning that data protection and secure transmission of question papers are “most important” issues.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 24, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to spell out concrete steps to institutionalise the National Eligibility‑cum‑Entrance Test (NEET) system, seeking a detailed affidavit on how exam authorities will build and retain institutional memory and guard against recurring leaks.
The bench — Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe — also sought clear answers on plans to shift to computer‑based testing, warning that data protection and secure transmission of question papers are “the most important” issues.
The bench made it clear that it would go above and beyond to ensure that there are long-term safeguards put in place. "We will monitor this. We will take that extra mile to ensure that things are put in place," it said.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured the bench that the government is viewing the matter very seriously and the government is going the extra mile. He stressed that children’s problems have to be addressed and everything is being done under the supervision of the highest executive level.
Mehta said that the government accepted reforms suggested to the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) by a high-level committee set up in 2024 after the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2024 exam.
Earlier, the apex court sought an affidavit from the Centre indicating the method by which regulating and supervising authorities of the NEET examination can develop and retain institutional memory so that they can act based on the experience, data, and information they have gathered and processed with each examination cycle.
During the hearing today, Mehta contended that he will present a holistic view on the matter in a few days.
Justice Narasimha said he wants to highlight a couple of things and added, “Last time you mentioned the Radhakrishnan committee’s recommendations. In those recommendations there is a specific reference to the governing board. Your affidavit should indicate what has been done regarding the transparency of the test...."
The bench said it wants to know what progress has been made in connection with domain experts. Mehta said there is a possibility that the government may go beyond the committee’s report and it may cover all these aspects. “We are focusing on institutionalisation. Ad hocism has troubled all these years…, said Justice Narasimha.
The bench observed that 10 verticals are suggested: digital infrastructure, testing, research and development, transparency, international collaboration, security, etc. The bench asked Mehta to also indicate the progress on collaboration and experts, and added, “another very important part we were examining yesterday. It has been divided into three parts: pre-examination, during the examination, and after examination.”
“Pre-examination, the testing modalities. The bodies conducting it, which are state and district authorities. Its composition. What progress has been made, you will have to indicate. And, multiple session testing also”, said Justice Narasimha.
Citing the government’s affidavit, Justice Narasimha said aspects relating to printing and transportation is yet another issue. “This year…you had deployed the Indian Air Force, but that is only an ad-hoc situation, not permanent,” said Justice Narasimha, stressing the need to develop a permanent solution.
Mehta said the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee are fully accepted, and the government is going something beyond that as well, urging the bench to hear the matter next week.
Justice Narasimha said: “Another very important aspect. They suggested that there should be a transition to computer-based testing. So, please reflect on that and tell us. When it is transferred to computer-based testing, it is not the physical method by which….how the data is to be transferred and how data protection occurs.”
Mehta said data protection is very important. “So, a leak could occur when the data is not safe. So, the entire thing breaks down. That is the most important aspect”, said Justice Narasimha.
Mehta said that will have to be examined. “We are spending time in the context of institutionalising so that we break out of this cycle of mistakes. It is a suggestion when we shift to computer-based testing: what is the thought on that? Proposal and what is the cyber security with respect to that and who is to undertake and how is it to be conducted,” said Justice Narasimha, adding that these questions need to be answered in the affidavit.
The bench also pointed to encrypting question papers while delivering them to concerned centres and added, “If you digitise it, in which manner will you secure it. Post-examination measures are also…Union’s affidavit has not indicated any.”
Mehta assured the bench that a detailed response will be filed soon, indicating various steps taken in the interest of the students. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in the first week of August.
The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking the dissolution of the National Testing Agency and an overhaul of the entrance examination system in the country, in the wake of the leakage of the NEET-UG 2026 papers.
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