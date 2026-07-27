Peaceful Protest Is A Right, Not a Trigger For Force: SC On NEET Row
The apex court observed that allegations of police excess should be independently examined and emphasised the need for uniform police protocols for handling demonstrations nationwide.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 27, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday underscored that peaceful protest is a constitutionally guaranteed right and added that an agitation alone cannot justify a lathi charge or violent response.
A bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana made these observations while counsel mentioned a batch of pleas alleging excessive use of police force against students participating in protests over the issue of examination paper leaks
The bench observed that allegations of police excess should be independently examined and emphasised the need for uniform police protocols for handling demonstrations nationwide.
The CJI said, “The right to protest, a peaceful protest, is guaranteed under the constitutional scheme. That can’t be denied, so long as it is a peaceful agitation. Merely because there is an agitation, there can't be excesses…”.
A counsel said he is representing family members of policemen who were brutalised during the students’ protest and that videos are circulating showing them being kicked and lynched literally.
“All injury to an individual…is of equal concern,” said Justice Bagchi. The bench also referred to the SOP and asked why adequate safeguards were not provided to police who had to deal with these sorts of large protests. “Adequate number of helmets…there should be a protocol in place. Suppose youth want to agitate on an issue. They have a right to agitate. They should be provided proper space; there should not be any restriction on that. But if some anti-social element has done anything wrong, that of course can be taken care of,” observed the bench.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said all matters could be taken up tomorrow, to which the CJI agreed.
“Please do not take it as adversarial litigation…if excesses committed, will be looked into, who is the person responsible. What kind of excesses have been committed and what are preventive measures and mandatory guidelines in future to ensure”, said the CJI.
The CJI said it is not a question of Delhi only; rather, it is a question of all India. A uniform protocol is also required…it should not be merely that there is an agitation; therefore, there should be a lathi charge. It should not be merely that there is an agitation; there should be violent incidents….Therefore, a self-evolved discipline which is integral to the democratic process...", said the CJI.
Mehta said he will assist the bench dispassionately and without taking an adversarial approach. The bench has listed all the matters for hearing tomorrow.
On July 24, the apex court agreed to hear a plea regarding police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar.
The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench, “We have filed a plea concerning the student protests. Diary number is generated. There is urgency….”
“Police excess is going against students. Something has to be done… the court is standing in between,” said the senior counsel. After hearing submissions, the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said it will take up the matter on Monday.
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