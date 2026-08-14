'It's Between Students And Me, Who Are They To Interfere?': CJI Surya Kant On NALSAR Row; SC Seeks Response From BCI
Supreme Court sought a response from the BCI on its circulars, saying that no punitive action be taken against NALSAR students and faculty.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 14, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
New Delhi: A bench led by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday expressed discontent with the Bar Council of India (BCI) for issuing a directive to all State Bar Councils not to enrol students who graduated from NALSAR University of Hyderabad in 2026.
However, the BCI modified directive hours later. The apex court sought a response from BCI on its communications, saying that no punitive action be taken against NALSAR students or faculty members.
The CJI said no one has business to intervene and added that during his student days, he actively engaged in protests. The CJI said that it's a dialogue between him and the students.
The CJI said that students have a right to protest and nobody can stop them, while expressing displeasure over the BCI's circular freezing the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law's 2026 batch graduates as advocates.
The BCI on Thursday modified Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's earlier communication that barred State Bar Councils from enrolling NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduates as advocates. The BCI made this change after finding that the vast majority of the students were innocent and did not intend to participate in the campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation.
In a new communication, Mishra said: “The Council has thoroughly discussed and deliberated over the letter issued by the Chairman, Bar Council of India to the Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law and the Secretaries of all the State Bar Councils today. After thorough discussion the Members are of the unanimous view that as per the latest report, vast majority of the students of NALSAR (2026 pass out students) are innocent and they were not inclined to take part in the move of disrespect.”
The communication said that, accordingly, the council modifies the order of the Chairman with regard to the ban on the enrolment of the NALSAR Students with the State Bar Councils.
The communication followed reports last week that a section of outgoing students had opposed inviting the CJI for the convocation, citing his comments on the Delhi student protests.
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