ETV Bharat / bharat

'It's Between Students And Me, Who Are They To Interfere?': CJI Surya Kant On NALSAR Row; SC Seeks Response From BCI

New Delhi: A bench led by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday expressed discontent with the Bar Council of India (BCI) for issuing a directive to all State Bar Councils not to enrol students who graduated from NALSAR University of Hyderabad in 2026.

However, the BCI modified directive hours later. The apex court sought a response from BCI on its communications, saying that no punitive action be taken against NALSAR students or faculty members.

The CJI said no one has business to intervene and added that during his student days, he actively engaged in protests. The CJI said that it's a dialogue between him and the students.

The CJI said that students have a right to protest and nobody can stop them, while expressing displeasure over the BCI's circular freezing the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law's 2026 batch graduates as advocates.

The BCI on Thursday modified Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's earlier communication that barred State Bar Councils from enrolling NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduates as advocates. The BCI made this change after finding that the vast majority of the students were innocent and did not intend to participate in the campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation.