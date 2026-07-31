ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Judge V Mohana Recuses From Hearing Senthil Balaji's Anticipatory Bail Plea

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice V Mohana on Friday opted out of hearing the anticipatory bail plea of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji in a fresh corruption case. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench led by the CJI informed the court about Justice Mohana's recusal. The CJI said that he, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, will take up the plea at 1 pm owing to the urgency.

On Thursday, the top court agreed to hear Balaji's plea seeking pre-arrest bail in a fresh corruption case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).