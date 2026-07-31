SC Judge V Mohana Recuses From Hearing Senthil Balaji's Anticipatory Bail Plea
DMK leader V Senthil Balaji is involved in the alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 31, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST|
Updated : July 31, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice V Mohana on Friday opted out of hearing the anticipatory bail plea of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji in a fresh corruption case. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench led by the CJI informed the court about Justice Mohana's recusal. The CJI said that he, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, will take up the plea at 1 pm owing to the urgency.
On Thursday, the top court agreed to hear Balaji's plea seeking pre-arrest bail in a fresh corruption case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).
The high court refused to grant him pre-arrest bail in the case registered by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) concerning the Rs 32.81 crore loss to the exchequer due to alleged irregularities committed in Tasmac’s retail liquor business.
Madras High Court judge Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan held that custodial interrogation is necessary in the case considering the large-scale corruption and the allegations that official positions were abused through a conspiracy to commit irregularities.
Senthil Balaji, former electricity, prohibition, and excise minister in the previous DMK government, had filed the anticipatory bail application in the High Court fearing arrest in the FIR registered by DVAC on July 28, 2026.
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