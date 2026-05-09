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SC Upholds Dismissal Of Constable Accused Of Fraud; Warns Erosion Of Rule Of Law

The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a constable in Jharkhand accused of committing forgery ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a police constable in Jharkhand accused of impersonation, fraud and dual employment, stating that if those entrusted with enforcing the law enter the service through deception and fabricated credentials, it would gravely undermine the rule of law.

In its verdict on Friday, a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said public employment, particularly in the police service, cannot become an instrument of fraud.

The bench observed that if individuals entrusted with enforcing the law themselves secure entry into service through deception and fabricated credentials, it would seriously erode the rule of law.

“In these circumstances, while restoring the disciplinary action, it is both necessary and appropriate to direct initiation of criminal proceedings in accordance with law,” it said.

The bench said it is of the considered view that the matter does not rest merely within the realm of departmental misconduct.

"The allegations, now reinforced by forensic findings, prima facie discloses the commission of cognizable offences such as cheating, impersonation, forgery, use of forged documents and furnishing false information to public authorities under the Indian Penal Code or the corresponding provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as applicable," the bench added.

The court said since the allegations levelled against respondent No. 1 pertain to impersonation, fraud, use of forged credentials, dual employment in police departments and unauthorised absence, the continuance of such an employee in service would be wholly detrimental to institutional discipline, public confidence, and the credibility of the police force.

"The order of dismissal passed against Respondent No. 1 was a proportionate and justified administrative measure arising out of a fair and lawful inquiry. Therefore, the division bench was not justified in reappreciating the evidence and setting aside the punishment imposed," said the bench.

In the present case, the accused, Ranjan Kumar, was appointed as a constable in Jharkhand Police on May 18, 2005. While serving at Dhurki Police Station as a reserve guard, he was granted compensatory leave for two days from the afternoon of December 20, 2007, till December 23, 2007, but he failed to rejoin duty on December 23, 2007, and remained unauthorisedly absent.

During this period, Kumar allegedly secured an appointment as a constable in the Bihar Police under the name Santosh Kumar by using forged certificates and fabricated credentials.