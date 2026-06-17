SC Seeks Delhi Police Reply On Bail Pleas By Two UAPA Accused Jailed For Over 12 Years
The accused are in jail over a terror conspiracy case linked to an alleged illegal arms and ammunition factory in Delhi
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of Delhi Police on the bail pleas filed by two alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives -- who have spent over 12 years in jail – regarding a terror conspiracy case linked to an alleged illegal arms and ammunition factory in Delhi.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court issued notice on the pleas filed by Mohd Saquib Ansari and Waqar Azhar.
The petitioners were represented by advocates Deeksha Dwivedi, Paras Nath Singh, and Fahad Khan.
During the hearing, the counsel representing the Delhi Police contended that the high court passed a reasoned order denying bail and had applied the principles laid down in the Gulfisha Fatima judgment.
However, the bench seemed unconvinced with this contention.
The bench asked, “What reasoned order? Judgment referred to is pending for reference.”
The bench observed that the K A Najeeb judgment (2021), which held that delays in trial are a valid ground to grant bail in UAPA cases, will apply with full force here, subject to how it has been interpreted in Gulfisha (Umar Khalid’s case).
The bench told the counsel that he would have to file a counter.
The legal principle concerning bail in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is presently under consideration by a larger bench of the apex court.
The petitioners were arrested in 2014 and were later convicted in separate proceedings in Rajasthan in 2021 for offences including waging war against the state and violations under the UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act.
In April 2026, the Delhi High Court declined to grant bail to the two accused allegedly involved in planning a terrorist attack in the national capital.
The high court observed that prolonged incarceration by itself cannot be a standalone ground for relief under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), particularly when the material on record indicates a continuing threat.
On May 22, the Supreme Court referred to a larger bench the questions recently raised on the correctness of an earlier judgment denying bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case.
A bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale made the reference while granting interim bail on Wednesday to two accused persons, Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi, in the Delhi riots case.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing Delhi Police, had submitted that the recent ruling in Syed Iftikhar Andrabi does not lay down the correct position of law on bail under the UAPA.
The bench headed by Justice Kumar observed that there was a "perceived conflict" among different benches regarding the understanding of the three-judge bench judgment in Union of India v KA Najeeb (2021).
The 2021 judgment held that long incarceration can be a ground to grant bail in cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, regardless of the statutory rigours.
Also Read
2020 Delhi Riots: Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid Move Fresh Bail Pleas In Larger Conspiracy Case
SC Grants Bail To Accused In UAPA Case Regarding Recruitment Of 'Hybrid' Terrorists