ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Delhi Police Reply On Bail Pleas By Two UAPA Accused Jailed For Over 12 Years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of Delhi Police on the bail pleas filed by two alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives -- who have spent over 12 years in jail – regarding a terror conspiracy case linked to an alleged illegal arms and ammunition factory in Delhi.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court issued notice on the pleas filed by Mohd Saquib Ansari and Waqar Azhar.

The petitioners were represented by advocates Deeksha Dwivedi, Paras Nath Singh, and Fahad Khan.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the Delhi Police contended that the high court passed a reasoned order denying bail and had applied the principles laid down in the Gulfisha Fatima judgment.

However, the bench seemed unconvinced with this contention.

The bench asked, “What reasoned order? Judgment referred to is pending for reference.”

The bench observed that the K A Najeeb judgment (2021), which held that delays in trial are a valid ground to grant bail in UAPA cases, will apply with full force here, subject to how it has been interpreted in Gulfisha (Umar Khalid’s case).

The bench told the counsel that he would have to file a counter.

The legal principle concerning bail in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is presently under consideration by a larger bench of the apex court.