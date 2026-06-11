SC Enhances Compensation To Man Left Paralysed When Tree Branch Fell On Autorickshaw In Bengaluru
The apex court enhanced his compensation to Rs 25 lakh, stressing that such neglect does not appeal to the conscience of justice.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 11, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly 19 years after a freak accident in Bengaluru — when a falling tree branch left a man paralysed — the Supreme Court on Thursday stepped in to ensure justice, observing that a person who suffers life‑altering injuries cannot be left "in the lurch, without any money to sustain himself."
The top court enhanced his compensation to Rs 25 lakh, stressing that such neglect does not appeal to the conscience of justice. In a significant ruling, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and NK Singh, held that in such cases, a claim seeking compensation under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act cannot be filed especially against the civic body.
The provision allows road accident victims or their legal representatives to claim compensation by proving fault or negligence against the offending driver or owner.
"The motor vehicle itself does not play an active role in the accident. It is not part of the proximate cause of the accident. For that reason, a claim under Section 166 specifically may not be appropriate," it added.
Justice Karol, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said a question, however, refuses to leave us. "Will the respondent be forced to contend for compensation in another round of litigation? Is this conclusion in the interest of justice? Should we have to decide only the question of law, then actual money reaching the hands of the respondent would be delayed," noted Justice Karol.
Justice Karol said: "It appears to us, to be not so. A person who has suffered such life-altering grievous injuries, being left in lurch, without any money to sustain himself, does not appeal to the conscience of justice."
The bench said it is within its domain, as the final court of the country to ensure the law, as implemented, especially in cases like these, is humane and in accordance with the salutary principles of the Constitution.
The bench observed that the compensation determined by the high court in itself, is insufficient as per the settled principles of law, owing to a somewhat technical approach adopted by the high court.
The bench exercised its extraordinary powers to increase the compensation from Rs 17.1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, plus interest, for the man who has been suffering from total paraplegia since 2007.
"We enhance the total compensation to Rs 25,00,000 along with interest as determined by the High Court, to be calculated from the date of filing of the claim petition. The apportionment of liability shall remain undisturbed," said Justice Karol.
Article 142 of the Constitution grants the Supreme Court the unique power to pass any decree or order necessary to do "complete justice" in any pending case.
"The amount shall be disbursed to the respondent within four weeks from the pronouncement of this judgment. The other parties who have been directed to pay the amount, that is, the Insurance Company and the Horticulture Department, Government of Karnataka, shall also do so within four weeks,” said the bench.
In June 2007, K K Umesh Kumar was travelling in the autorickshaw in Bengaluru. Due to heavy rain, the vehicle was stopped under an old tree near Chinnaswamy Stadium. A large branch detached and crushed the vehicle, causing Kumar life-altering spinal injuries, resulting in total paraplegia and loss of bladder control.
The apex court addressed whether the appellant, the Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, could be held liable under the MVA for the injuries Kumar sustained.
A roadside tree fell on the vehicle which had stopped under the tree while waiting for the rain to subside. The Rs 50 lakh compensation claim was initially rejected by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, which dismissed the incident as a “natural calamity” or an “act of God.” The Karnataka High Court also dismissed it on grounds of delay.
Later, the apex court sent the matter back to the high court. In the second round, the high court awarded Rs 17.1 lakh as compensation.
The high court apportioned the liability and asked the BBMP, the horticulture department, and the insurer of autorickshaw to pay 25 per cent, 25 per cent and 50 per cent of the compensation respectively.
The BBMP challenged this liability in the Supreme Court. The authority claimed that it could not be held responsible for a natural incident.
Justice Karol said: “A tree has been on the side of the road for many years. Because it is part of the city, the Municipal Corporation does have a duty to ensure that those trees are looked after, from the point of view of not only keeping the trees hale and healthy but also that periodic maintenance thereof is undertaken to ensure that unfortunate incidents such as these do not happen.”
“It would be unrealistic to expect that authorities of the corporation can maintain a constant vigil over each tree/shrub. In the similar vein, while it may be perfectly within contemplation that an old branch of an old tree may give way at any time, the prudent call cannot be that all branches are slashed with a saw”, noted the bench.
Justice Karol said the importance of trees especially in the ever-expanding concrete jungles that we call cities today cannot be overstated.
He said in our city of Delhi, for example, we find vast differences in green cover depending on the area you travel to.
“In such a situation, it is the primary duty of Centre and state-level authorities to increase green cover in cities howsoever possible, with due consultation from experts facilitating the long-term survival of each tree or plant sown into the soil”, he said.
The bench said heavy rain in a city is a foreseeable event, and authorities must take preventive actions to maintain the health of roadside trees.
Also Read
SC Hails Homemaker As ‘Nation‑Builder’, Expands Compensation Rights
Deadline To Conduct Bengaluru City Corporation Polls Extended Till August 31: Supreme Court