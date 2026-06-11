ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Enhances Compensation To Man Left Paralysed When Tree Branch Fell On Autorickshaw In Bengaluru

New Delhi: Nearly 19 years after a freak accident in Bengaluru — when a falling tree branch left a man paralysed — the Supreme Court on Thursday stepped in to ensure justice, observing that a person who suffers life‑altering injuries cannot be left "in the lurch, without any money to sustain himself."

The top court enhanced his compensation to Rs 25 lakh, stressing that such neglect does not appeal to the conscience of justice. In a significant ruling, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and NK Singh, held that in such cases, a claim seeking compensation under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act cannot be filed especially against the civic body.

The provision allows road accident victims or their legal representatives to claim compensation by proving fault or negligence against the offending driver or owner.

"The motor vehicle itself does not play an active role in the accident. It is not part of the proximate cause of the accident. For that reason, a claim under Section 166 specifically may not be appropriate," it added.

Justice Karol, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said a question, however, refuses to leave us. "Will the respondent be forced to contend for compensation in another round of litigation? Is this conclusion in the interest of justice? Should we have to decide only the question of law, then actual money reaching the hands of the respondent would be delayed," noted Justice Karol.

Justice Karol said: "It appears to us, to be not so. A person who has suffered such life-altering grievous injuries, being left in lurch, without any money to sustain himself, does not appeal to the conscience of justice."

The bench said it is within its domain, as the final court of the country to ensure the law, as implemented, especially in cases like these, is humane and in accordance with the salutary principles of the Constitution.

The bench observed that the compensation determined by the high court in itself, is insufficient as per the settled principles of law, owing to a somewhat technical approach adopted by the high court.

The bench exercised its extraordinary powers to increase the compensation from Rs 17.1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, plus interest, for the man who has been suffering from total paraplegia since 2007.

"We enhance the total compensation to Rs 25,00,000 along with interest as determined by the High Court, to be calculated from the date of filing of the claim petition. The apportionment of liability shall remain undisturbed," said Justice Karol.

Article 142 of the Constitution grants the Supreme Court the unique power to pass any decree or order necessary to do "complete justice" in any pending case.

"The amount shall be disbursed to the respondent within four weeks from the pronouncement of this judgment. The other parties who have been directed to pay the amount, that is, the Insurance Company and the Horticulture Department, Government of Karnataka, shall also do so within four weeks,” said the bench.