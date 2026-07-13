‘You Cannot Behave In A Manner That Humiliates Students': SC Declines Anticipatory Bail To Professor In Kerala Student Suicide Case
Dr Kodanda Ram is facing allegations of abetment of suicide and uttering casteist slurs in Nithin Raj suicide case
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the anticipatory bail plea of a Kerala college professor accused in the suicide of a dental student from Kerala, Nithin Raj.
The court said that a strong message must go that teachers cannot behave with students in a manner that humiliates them.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta.
The bench declined to interfere with an order passed by the Kerala High Court denying pre-arrest bail to Dr Kodanda Ram, HoD at a dental college in Kerala.
Ram is facing allegations of abetment of suicide and uttering casteist slurs.
During the hearing, senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the petitioner, contended that his client may have been a "harsh teacher", but it cannot become a ground for refusing anticipatory bail.
The bench asked, “A student is insulted in the classroom in the presence of co-students. What would be the ultimate impact on such students?"
The bench was informed that the alleged humiliation of the student had taken place about a month before the suicide.
It was argued before the bench that immediately before his death there was a separate incident involving harassment by loan recovery agents over a Rs 15,000 loan carrying high interest.
Naidu contended that another professor complained to the principal regarding the student's loan shortly before the suicide, as she was allegedly made the guarantor by the victim regarding the loan.
The bench was informed that loan app recovery agents allegedly harassed both the professor shown as guarantor and the student, and the loan app operators had already been arrested and remanded.
It was argued that the immediate trigger for the suicide was the loan-related harassment rather than the earlier conduct of the professor.
Naidu contended that denial of anticipatory bail in such circumstances would have a "chilling effect" on professors seeking to maintain discipline in educational institutions.
However, the bench orally observed that the cumulative effect of the alleged conduct could not be ignored and he has to realise the consequences of his actions for the students.
The bench declined the contention that arrest would discourage teachers from enforcing discipline and instead emphasized accountability in educational institutions.
“The message has to go that you cannot behave in this way with the students," observed the bench, declining to entertain the Special Leave Petition.
Earlier, the Kerala High Court declined to grant anticipatory bail to the accused Head of the Department.
The prosecution allegation is that the deceased student committed suicide due to the constant mental harassment of Dr Ram.
The high court opined that there was prima facie commission of offence under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the statutory bar against grant of anticipatory bail would apply.
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