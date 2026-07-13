ETV Bharat / bharat

‘You Cannot Behave In A Manner That Humiliates Students': SC Declines Anticipatory Bail To Professor In Kerala Student Suicide Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the anticipatory bail plea of a Kerala college professor accused in the suicide of a dental student from Kerala, Nithin Raj.

The court said that a strong message must go that teachers cannot behave with students in a manner that humiliates them.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta.

The bench declined to interfere with an order passed by the Kerala High Court denying pre-arrest bail to Dr Kodanda Ram, HoD at a dental college in Kerala.

Ram is facing allegations of abetment of suicide and uttering casteist slurs.

During the hearing, senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the petitioner, contended that his client may have been a "harsh teacher", but it cannot become a ground for refusing anticipatory bail.

The bench asked, “A student is insulted in the classroom in the presence of co-students. What would be the ultimate impact on such students?"

The bench was informed that the alleged humiliation of the student had taken place about a month before the suicide.

It was argued before the bench that immediately before his death there was a separate incident involving harassment by loan recovery agents over a Rs 15,000 loan carrying high interest.

Naidu contended that another professor complained to the principal regarding the student's loan shortly before the suicide, as she was allegedly made the guarantor by the victim regarding the loan.