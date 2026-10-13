SC Halts Criminal Defamation Trial Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Commander-In-Thief' Remarks For PM Modi
Last month, Bombay HC refused to quash summons issued to Rahul Gandhi in 2019 in a complaint over his alleged defamatory comments against PM Modi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 13, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the trial proceedings in the criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Commander-in-Thief".
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, before the bench.
During the hearing, the bench issued notice, returnable in four weeks, on Gandhi's plea challenging the Bombay High Court's September 8 order refusing to quash the criminal defamation case.
"Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, further proceedings before the trial court shall remain stayed," said the bench.
Notably, the Bombay High Court last month refused to cancel the summons issued to Gandhi in 2019 in the defamation complaint over his alleged defamatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi., whom he had called a "commander-in-thief".
A single bench of Justice NR Borkar dismissed Gandhi's petition against the magistrate court order, but extended by six weeks an earlier directive to the lower court to defer hearing on the defamation plaint, as Gandhi had sought extension so that he could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.
The complainant, MH Shrishrimal, had opposed Gandhi's plea in the High Court, claiming that being a member of BJP, he too was aggrieved by the remarks made against his leader.
The court refused to accept Gandhi's contention that the complainant was not an aggrieved party as the remarks were against a person and not the political party.
BJP is a "determinate body with a class of members", and complainant Shrishrimal is an active member of the party since 2018, Justice Borkar had said.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a prominent face of the BJP, and any remarks made against him therefore cannot be said to be incapable of affecting those who are members of the party," the court had said.
The court added that whether the remarks made by Gandhi were of a personal nature intended against PM Modi alone could be determined only during the trial after examination of evidence and witness statements.
After the high court passed its order, Gandhi's counsel Sudeep Pasbola urged it to extend the interim order passed in 2021 for eight weeks so that the Congress leader could appeal in the apex court.
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