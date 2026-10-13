ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Halts Criminal Defamation Trial Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Commander-In-Thief' Remarks For PM Modi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the trial proceedings in the criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Commander-in-Thief".

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, before the bench.

During the hearing, the bench issued notice, returnable in four weeks, on Gandhi's plea challenging the Bombay High Court's September 8 order refusing to quash the criminal defamation case.

"Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, further proceedings before the trial court shall remain stayed," said the bench.

Notably, the Bombay High Court last month refused to cancel the summons issued to Gandhi in 2019 in the defamation complaint over his alleged defamatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi., whom he had called a "commander-in-thief".

A single bench of Justice NR Borkar dismissed Gandhi's petition against the magistrate court order, but extended by six weeks an earlier directive to the lower court to defer hearing on the defamation plaint, as Gandhi had sought extension so that he could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The complainant, MH Shrishrimal, had opposed Gandhi's plea in the High Court, claiming that being a member of BJP, he too was aggrieved by the remarks made against his leader.