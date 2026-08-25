ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Halts Calcutta High Court Order Scrapping Bengal STF Police Stations, Courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold an order of the Calcutta High Court which scrapped two notifications issued by the West Bengal government, creating dedicated police stations for the Special Task Force and assigning courts at Bidhannagar and Siliguri to try cases investigated by those units.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notice on the West Bengal government's appeal challenging the June 19 order of the high court.

The bench observed, “With the advent of cybercrimes, etc., more courts are needed. Why should the high court have a problem with it?”

The high court had struck down the government notifications holding that the state cannot alter the criminal justice framework through executive orders. The order was passed on a plea by Jalpaiguri Bar Association members challenging the two notifications issued on January 30, 2025 and February 10, 2025.

The high court said that while the Special Task Force itself was validly constituted in 2019 and may continue investigating specified offences, the government lacked the authority to create exclusive STF police stations and a separate court structure outside the scheme envisaged under existing laws.