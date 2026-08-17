‘If It Is Serious, Why Keep Quiet’, Supreme Court To CBI; Halts Allahabad HC Hearing On Rahul Gandhi Assets Plea
Bench directed the HC to defer proceedings in a petition filed by a BJP worker claiming Gandhi holds assets disproportionate to his income
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the CBI on its silence over allegations against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, asking whether the agency required a direction from the court to act in the matter. Stressing that courts must adhere to the principle of natural justice, the bench directed the Allahabad High Court to defer proceedings in a petition filed by a BJP worker claiming Rahul Gandhi holds assets disproportionate to his income.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Rahul Gandhi while Additional Solicitor General S V Raju represented the CBI.
During the hearing, Sibal submitted that the high court proceedings were "unknown to law" and “this is a witch-hunt through a process, which is not recognised by law."
Sibal also questioned the locus standi and the bona fides of the petitioner before the high court. Sibal said the petitioner never disclosed his credentials and added, "He is an RSS worker." Raju contended that the CBI was only verifying the complaint and termed the allegations "very serious."
The bench asked why the high court passed orders without allowing Rahul Gandhi to be heard. The bench said, suppose somebody commits murder, etc, police do not need permission.
The CJI observed that courts are expected to follow the principles of natural justice. Sibal argued that the agency's enthusiasm is quite clear and asked Raju, “why are you interested in it?."
S V Raju argued, “If the facts are right, this is a gross case of disproportionate…”
Sibal said these are sealed cover procedures, and how did the newspaper report happen?
“The judges should have asked how the chamber proceedings came in the newspaper. Either the PIL petitioner revealed it, or the ED revealed it, or the CBI revealed it. Who has revealed it?” asked Sibal, adding that the judges should be concerned. Raju said a complaint is being investigated. Justice Bagchi asked Raju, “You have done it suo motu?” Raju replied in the negative.
“Then let us examine the correctness of this order….”, said the bench.
The CJI observed, “But someone has approached the court, and the court is compelling you (the agency). We personally feel that the court should hear (the other side)…”. “If the facts are correct. If the averments are correct, it is not a frivolous petition…”, argued Raju.
“If it is so serious, why has your agency kept quiet…”, asked Justice Bagchi. The bench further asked Raju whether the agency required an impetus from the court?
The bench, on being informed that the High Court has posted the matter next on August 20, directed that the proceedings in the High Court will stand deferred till further orders. Rahul Gandhi has also filed a separate petition seeking the transfer of the proceedings from Allahabad High Court to the Delhi High Court.
Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order that directed the CBI and ED to examine allegations by a BJP worker claiming he holds assets disproportionate to his income.
In May this year, the high court asked the CBI and the ED to verify the complaint of disproportionate assets made against Rahul Gandhi by a BJP worker, S. Vignesh Shishir. The high court further clarified that the authorities could take appropriate steps permissible under the law.
“After hearing learned counsel for the parties and perusing the material available on record, we find it appropriate that all the aforesaid parties (including newly impleaded opposite parties) may file a response within a period of eight weeks. By filing a response in the shape of a counter, the progress in respect of the complaint submitted by the petitioner to the aforesaid agencies may be apprised to the Court”, the High Court said.
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