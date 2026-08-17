ETV Bharat / bharat

‘If It Is Serious, Why Keep Quiet’, Supreme Court To CBI; Halts Allahabad HC Hearing On Rahul Gandhi Assets Plea

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the CBI on its silence over allegations against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, asking whether the agency required a direction from the court to act in the matter. Stressing that courts must adhere to the principle of natural justice, the bench directed the Allahabad High Court to defer proceedings in a petition filed by a BJP worker claiming Rahul Gandhi holds assets disproportionate to his income.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Rahul Gandhi while Additional Solicitor General S V Raju represented the CBI.

During the hearing, Sibal submitted that the high court proceedings were "unknown to law" and “this is a witch-hunt through a process, which is not recognised by law."

Sibal also questioned the locus standi and the bona fides of the petitioner before the high court. Sibal said the petitioner never disclosed his credentials and added, "He is an RSS worker." Raju contended that the CBI was only verifying the complaint and termed the allegations "very serious."

The bench asked why the high court passed orders without allowing Rahul Gandhi to be heard. The bench said, suppose somebody commits murder, etc, police do not need permission.

The CJI observed that courts are expected to follow the principles of natural justice. Sibal argued that the agency's enthusiasm is quite clear and asked Raju, “why are you interested in it?."

S V Raju argued, “If the facts are right, this is a gross case of disproportionate…”

Sibal said these are sealed cover procedures, and how did the newspaper report happen?