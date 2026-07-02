Supreme Court: Gujarat Poll Candidates Must List Spouse's Assets
The bench held Gujarat Municipalities (Conduct of Elections) Rules, 1994, as amended in 2005, mandatorily require candidate to declare assets held by themselves, their spouse.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 2, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that candidates contesting Gujarat municipal elections must disclose properties held solely in their spouse’s name when filing asset affidavits.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh on July 1. Advocate Namit Saxena appeared for the appellant, advocate Swati Ghildiyal appeared for Gujarat government, and advocate Jitendra Kumar Singh appeared for the complainant.
"The candidate/declarant is to give details of the property held by them, their spouse and their dependents, including what is held by them jointly. It does not say, in any manner whatsoever, that the property held solely by the spouse is not to be mentioned therein," the bench said.
The bench held that the Gujarat Municipalities (Conduct of Elections) Rules, 1994, as amended in 2005, mandatorily require a candidate to declare assets held by themselves, their spouse, and dependents.
The bench noted "that I give hereinbelow the details of the assets (immovable, movable, bank balance, etc.) of myself, my spouse and dependents," the 'comma’ after myself is used merely to separate items in a list.
The bench said the word "of" applies equally to "myself", “my spouse” and “dependents”, and, therefore, the sentence is to be read collectively as referring to the assets of all three categories.
“The ‘comma’ does not create any separate meaning, distinction, or exclusion; it serves only a grammatical and structural function to identify the first item in the series," it observed. The bench said the appellant, in view of the above, had to disclose the properties owned by her spouse too.
The bench delivered the judgment on an appeal filed by Chandrikaben Kishore Dafda, who had contested the 2015 municipal councillor elections. Dafda challenged an order passed by the Gujarat High Court. The high court declined to quash a criminal complaint accusing her of filing a false affidavit by allegedly suppressing properties owned by her and her spouse.
The complainant, Velji Namori Maheshwari, alleged that Dafda did not disclose the full extent of landed property in her electoral filing, amounting to a breach of the rules and misuse of public trust.
Saxena argued that the Representation of Peoples Act 1951, would not apply to the election of a councillor which would instead be governed by the relevant state legislation.
He said the complaint is barred by limitation in view of Section 468 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. “Section 469 CrPC postulates the limitation for an offence to begin from the date, when the alleged occurrence thereof comes to the notice of the complainant, and since it is required by the concerned Rules i.e., the Gujarat Municipalities (Conduct of Elections) Amendment Rules 2005 require the dissemination of the affidavit filed by the candidate, hence, the complainant was aware of the same, and so, limitation had to be computed as such," argued Saxena.
The bench added, "If the issue is that a false affidavit has been filed in the electoral process, that is an offence against society at large and has to be investigated."
The bench also made it clear that taking cognizance under a wrong legal provision is a curable defect if the court had the power to take cognizance under the correct sections.
"The well-settled position of law is that the error in taking cognizance under the wrong Section is, in fact a curable defect so long as the court that has taken cognizance has the power to take cognizance of the other sections also," it said.
The bench observed that since candidates are required to file affidavits under the Gujarat rules, any false declarations would attract the relevant provisions of the IPC.
"The matter is remanded to the Magistrate concerned for taking cognizance afresh and proceed as per law. It is clarified that we have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the matter and the discussion supra is only for the limited purpose of adjudicating the propriety of the cognizance order as made. The appeal is disposed of in above terms along with pending applications if any," it said.