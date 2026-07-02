ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Gujarat Poll Candidates Must List Spouse's Assets

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that candidates contesting Gujarat municipal elections must disclose properties held solely in their spouse’s name when filing asset affidavits.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh on July 1. Advocate Namit Saxena appeared for the appellant, advocate Swati Ghildiyal appeared for Gujarat government, and advocate Jitendra Kumar Singh appeared for the complainant.

"The candidate/declarant is to give details of the property held by them, their spouse and their dependents, including what is held by them jointly. It does not say, in any manner whatsoever, that the property held solely by the spouse is not to be mentioned therein," the bench said.

The bench held that the Gujarat Municipalities (Conduct of Elections) Rules, 1994, as amended in 2005, mandatorily require a candidate to declare assets held by themselves, their spouse, and dependents.

The bench noted "that I give hereinbelow the details of the assets (immovable, movable, bank balance, etc.) of myself, my spouse and dependents," the 'comma’ after myself is used merely to separate items in a list.

The bench said the word "of" applies equally to "myself", “my spouse” and “dependents”, and, therefore, the sentence is to be read collectively as referring to the assets of all three categories.

“The ‘comma’ does not create any separate meaning, distinction, or exclusion; it serves only a grammatical and structural function to identify the first item in the series," it observed. The bench said the appellant, in view of the above, had to disclose the properties owned by her spouse too.

The bench delivered the judgment on an appeal filed by Chandrikaben Kishore Dafda, who had contested the 2015 municipal councillor elections. Dafda challenged an order passed by the Gujarat High Court. The high court declined to quash a criminal complaint accusing her of filing a false affidavit by allegedly suppressing properties owned by her and her spouse.