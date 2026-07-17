SC Green Signals Release Of Animated Film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' Post 'Lord Jagannath Yatra'
Supreme Court allowed the all-India release of animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' on or after July 28, following the Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 17, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the all-India release of animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' on or after July 28, following the Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, said the Yatra commenced on Thursday in Odisha and other parts of the country. The bench noted that the animated movie was based on a web series already released on YouTube, and that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted clearance for its screening.
The film producers had challenged an order from the Orissa High Court that restrained Ele Animations Pvt Ltd from releasing the film, which was scheduled to hit theatres on Friday. The high court observed that objections raised over its portrayal of Lord Jagannath require detailed judicial scrutiny before the film can be exhibited.
The high court bench passed the interim order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Kumar Sahu of Angul, along with Dr Pramod Kumar Acharya of Puri and Umashankar Acharya of Nimapada. The plea sought cancellation of the film’s certification by the CBFC and a direction restraining its public screening in Odisha.
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