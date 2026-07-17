ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Green Signals Release Of Animated Film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' Post 'Lord Jagannath Yatra'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the all-India release of animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' on or after July 28, following the Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, said the Yatra commenced on Thursday in Odisha and other parts of the country. The bench noted that the animated movie was based on a web series already released on YouTube, and that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted clearance for its screening.