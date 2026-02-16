ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Time To UPSC To File Affidavit On Screen-Reader Software For Visually-Impaired Candidates

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted a week to the UPSC to file its compliance affidavit on the proposed plan of action, timeline and modalities for the deployment and use of screen-reader software for visually-impaired candidates in examinations conducted by the commission.

The apex court had on December 3 last year directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to incorporate in the notification for examinations a provision allowing eligible candidates to request a change of scribe till at least seven days before the test.

The top court had also asked the UPSC to file within two months a comprehensive compliance affidavit "clearly delineating the proposed plan of action, timeline, and modalities for the deployment and use of screen reader software for visually impaired candidates in the examinations to be conducted by it."

It had said the affidavit shall also specify the steps proposed for the testing, standardisation and validation of the software and related infrastructure across all centres or at the designated examination centres. The top court had said the affidavit shall also indicate the feasibility of ensuring that the said facility was made operational and available to all eligible candidates from the next cycle of examinations. The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.