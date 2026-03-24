ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Grants Pensionary Benefits To Women SSC Officers Denied Permanent Commission

New Delhi: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, who were denied Permanent Commission (PC) due to arbitrary assessments, are entitled to full pensionary benefits.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh.

The bench said, “We find that the denial of Permanent Commission to SSC women was not merely the outcome of individual assessments, but the consequence of a systemic framework rooted in assumptions that entrenched disadvantages in career progression. Where the evaluative framework applied to assess their performance under various parameters lacked the depth and rigour applied to their male counterparts, these assessments have inevitably influenced their service records, comparative merit, and career progression.”

“Thus, we deem it appropriate to invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief to ensure complete justice between the parties,” said the bench.

“As a one-time measure, all the SSCWOs who were considered for the grant of PC in all three boards convened in 2019, 2020, and 2021, shall be deemed to have completed substantive qualifying service of 20 years and shall be entitled to pension and all consequential benefits, except arrears of pay, on the basis that they are deemed to have completed the minimum service," said the bench.

The verdict came on a batch of petitions, including those filed by Wing Commander Sucheta Edan and others, challenging the denial of PC based on policy changes in 2019 and previous Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) rulings.

The bench said the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of the appellant-SSCWOs were written with the assumption that they would never undergo any substantive career progression, owing to their ineligibility for PC for the initial ten years of service. “Since the avenue for PC was opened to them much later, this presumption undermined the entire assessment of their ‘suitability’ for any career progression undertaken prior to that and thus, adversely affected their overall merit while being considered for PC,” it said.