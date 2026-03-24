Supreme Court Grants Pensionary Benefits To Women SSC Officers Denied Permanent Commission
SC said the appellants' Annual Confidential Reports were graded during the period when women were considered ineligible for Permanent Commission as a matter of policy.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, who were denied Permanent Commission (PC) due to arbitrary assessments, are entitled to full pensionary benefits.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh.
The bench said, “We find that the denial of Permanent Commission to SSC women was not merely the outcome of individual assessments, but the consequence of a systemic framework rooted in assumptions that entrenched disadvantages in career progression. Where the evaluative framework applied to assess their performance under various parameters lacked the depth and rigour applied to their male counterparts, these assessments have inevitably influenced their service records, comparative merit, and career progression.”
“Thus, we deem it appropriate to invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief to ensure complete justice between the parties,” said the bench.
“As a one-time measure, all the SSCWOs who were considered for the grant of PC in all three boards convened in 2019, 2020, and 2021, shall be deemed to have completed substantive qualifying service of 20 years and shall be entitled to pension and all consequential benefits, except arrears of pay, on the basis that they are deemed to have completed the minimum service," said the bench.
The verdict came on a batch of petitions, including those filed by Wing Commander Sucheta Edan and others, challenging the denial of PC based on policy changes in 2019 and previous Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) rulings.
The bench said the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of the appellant-SSCWOs were written with the assumption that they would never undergo any substantive career progression, owing to their ineligibility for PC for the initial ten years of service. “Since the avenue for PC was opened to them much later, this presumption undermined the entire assessment of their ‘suitability’ for any career progression undertaken prior to that and thus, adversely affected their overall merit while being considered for PC,” it said.
The bench said unequal opportunities given to the appellant-SSCWOs to hold criteria appointments have adversely affected their inter se merit, placing them at a disadvantage compared to their male counterparts. The bench separately dealt with the denial of PC to SSC women officers of the Air Force, Navy and Army.
Regarding the Air Force, the bench found that the "Service Length Criteria" and "Minimum Performance Criteria" introduced in 2019 were implemented in haste, denying officers a reasonable opportunity to meet them. The bench said the pension will be fixed based on this 20-year deemed service, effective from November 1, 2025.
However, the bench refused to order reinstatement, citing "operational effectiveness", but said that this could not be a ground to deny financial benefits. The bench, dealing with issues pertaining to the Army and Navy, found similar flaws in their assessment models and said the failure to disclose evaluation criteria adversely impacted these officers.
The bench rejected the plea for notional time-scale promotions to the rank of Wing Commander for those not in active service.
The bench said the appellants' ACRs were graded during the period when women, as a whole, were considered ineligible for PC as a matter of policy. “Owing to this entrenched idea that there was limited career progression for women officers, the ACRs were graded casually, with the assumption that they would have little to no bearing on long-term career prospects,” it noted.
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