ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Interim Relief To Sameer Wankhede In Cordelia Cruise Case Probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Officer Sameer Wankhede in his plea challenging disciplinary proceedings initiated against him in relation to the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe was hearing Wankhede's plea challenging the recent Delhi High Court order that overturned the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order quashing all disciplinary proceedings arising out of a chargesheet issued against him in 2025.

The central government approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the CAT order passed on January 19, quashing the 'Charge Memorandum' issued to Wankhede on August 18, 2025, by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Wankhede had filed an original application before the CAT challenging the disciplinary inquiry against him based on the CBIC chargesheet.

The chargesheet alleged that Wankhede sought confidential information from the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) legal adviser, Japan Babu, after the end of his tenure at NCB and attempted to influence the investigation's direction to a predetermined outcome.

On February 27, the Delhi High Court set aside the CAT order. Senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Wankhede, argued the chargesheet was only issued against him in an attempt to deny him promotion, and the entire ordeal was full of procedural irregularities.

The chargesheet was filed three years after the alleged incident, and transcripts for the phone call with Babu were submitted two years later.