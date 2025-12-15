ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Interim Bail To Gujarat-Based Journalist In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to journalist Mahesh Langa in a money laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud matter lodged by the Enforcement Directorate at Ahmedabad. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pamcholi also ordered day-to-day trial in the case by a special court and asked the journalist not to take any adjournments in the hearing.

The top court asked Langa not to write any article in the newspaper about the sub-judice case against him. The bench said if there is any violation of the order, it may consider cancellation of the bail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, opposed the bail, saying that a journalist extorting money was a serious offence and he did not deserve bail.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the journalist. The bench has now fixed the plea of hearing on January 6 when the ED has to file a status report on the compliance of the bail conditions by Langa.