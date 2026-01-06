ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Interim Bail To Accused In 2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to alleged Naxal sympathiser Kailash Ramchandani in the sensational case related to the killing of 15 policemen in an IED blast in 2019 at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. The interim bail, subject to various conditions, was granted by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi despite the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleging that "his hands are coloured with the blood” of police personnel.

Taking note of the fact that Ramchandani was in jail since his arrest on June 29, 2019, in the case, the bench granted the relief subject to various conditions, including that he will remain at his native place in Gadchiroli and will not leave without the prior nod of the special NIA court. The bench said that he can only go out of Gadchiroli to attend the trial proceedings at the special NIA court in Mumbai and that he will have to report to the local police station once every week.

Besides, the accused will have to provide his mobile number to the police and will not seek any adjournments in the ongoing trial in the case. The bench made clear that if it is found that the accused had attempted to connect to Naxals in the area and violates any bail conditions, the NIA can seek revocation of the interim relief.

Ramchandani had challenged the Bombay High Court order rejecting his bail plea on March 5, 2024. He had contended he had been in jail since 2019 and while charges hadn't been framed in the case so far, the co-accused had been granted bail. At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NIA, opposed the bail plea and said that the accused had a key role in the case related to the killing of 15 policemen.

The law officer said that the IED blast was triggered following his inputs that policemen were on their way to a specific place. Opposing the plea, Bhati said a special court is hearing the case and many critical witnesses are yet to be examined. The bench said the accused is a businessman and has been in jail since 2019.