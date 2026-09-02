Supreme Court Grants Divorce After 20 Years, Says Wife ‘Chose To Desert’ Husband
The apex court, while dissolving their marriage, directed the man to pay Rs 7 lakh towards permanent alimony to the woman.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dissolved a two‑decade‑old marriage, observing that a spouse’s mere assertion of willingness to discharge marital obligations cannot override years of separation. With no children born out of the wedlock and repeated reconciliation attempts having failed, the apex court held that compelling the parties to continue in marriage would "fail to serve the ends of justice."
A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar said in the present case, the fact remains that the parties are living separately. Even though the respondent asserted in her deposition that she was ready to discharge her marital obligations, that assertion alone cannot be sufficient when her conduct reflects otherwise, the bench added.
The bench said, considering it was proven before the trial court that the parties had not cohabited since December 2005, the High Court was wrong in inferring that the respondent had no intention to desert the appellant.
The bench noted the record reflects that the husband, along with another person, went to take the respondent to her matrimonial home, but she refused to go without any reasonable cause. This clearly shows the respondent actively chose to desert the appellant, it added.
"There are no children born out of wedlock. All attempts at reconciliation have failed. In these circumstances, compelling the parties to continue in marriage would fail to serve the ends of justice,” said the bench. While dissolving their marriage, the bench directed the man to pay Rs 7 lakh towards permanent alimony to the woman.
"The appellant-husband shall pay a sum of Rs.7,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Lakhs only) towards permanent alimony to the respondent-wife by depositing the same before the Trial Court within a period of three months from today, failing which the respondent-wife can initiate execution for recovery of the said amount. If the amount is not paid within three months as directed above, it shall carry interest at the rate of 9% per annum," said the bench.
Referring to a previous verdict of the apex court, the bench noted it was underscored that although marriage preservation remains the primary objective of matrimonial law, where parties remain separated for a long time, the law must acknowledge the reality of that situation.
"There is no dispute on the factual position that the parties have been residing separately since 15.12.2005. In this undisputed factual backdrop, the only question arises for our consideration is whether the High Court was justified in holding that the essential ingredients constituting desertion under Section 13(1)(ib) of the HMA (Hindu Marriage Act) had not been established, thereby disentitling the appellant to a decree of divorce," noted the bench.
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