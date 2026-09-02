ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Grants Divorce After 20 Years, Says Wife ‘Chose To Desert’ Husband

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dissolved a two‑decade‑old marriage, observing that a spouse’s mere assertion of willingness to discharge marital obligations cannot override years of separation. With no children born out of the wedlock and repeated reconciliation attempts having failed, the apex court held that compelling the parties to continue in marriage would "fail to serve the ends of justice."

A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar said in the present case, the fact remains that the parties are living separately. Even though the respondent asserted in her deposition that she was ready to discharge her marital obligations, that assertion alone cannot be sufficient when her conduct reflects otherwise, the bench added.

The bench said, considering it was proven before the trial court that the parties had not cohabited since December 2005, the High Court was wrong in inferring that the respondent had no intention to desert the appellant.

The bench noted the record reflects that the husband, along with another person, went to take the respondent to her matrimonial home, but she refused to go without any reasonable cause. This clearly shows the respondent actively chose to desert the appellant, it added.

"There are no children born out of wedlock. All attempts at reconciliation have failed. In these circumstances, compelling the parties to continue in marriage would fail to serve the ends of justice,” said the bench. While dissolving their marriage, the bench directed the man to pay Rs 7 lakh towards permanent alimony to the woman.