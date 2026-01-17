'A Lady Under Incarceration For Over 6 years': SC Grants Bail To NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir In Terror Funding Case
The top court set aside the order of the Delhi High Court and granted bail to Alemla Jamir.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 17, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to self-styled cabinet minister of the Naga insurgent outfit NSCN-IM, Alemla Jamir, in an alleged case of terror funding, saying that the petitioner is a lady, who has been under incarceration for over 6 years.
The bail order was passed by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and senior advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir represented the petitioner before the bench, and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and advocate Rajat Nair appeared on behalf of the National Investigation Agency.
In July, last year, the apex court issued a notice on the special leave petition filed by her assailing the order of the Delhi High Court, which rejected her bail application.
In October 2025, the top court had said it is not keen to grant her bail. "At this stage, we are not inclined to grant bail as the trial is in progress…”, said the apex court in an October passed on October 7, 2025.
The bench had directed Jamir to cooperate in the probe and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of January 2026. The apex court directed the trial court to avail video conferencing facilities and proceed with the trial.
The apex court, in an order passed on January 12, 2026, after hearing the submissions, said: "We have heard the counsel appearing for the parties. We have been informed that many of the witnesses have been examined, and the appellant has been under incarceration for over 6 years. We also take note of the fact that the appellant is a lady. Taking into consideration the aforesaid facts, we are inclined to grant bail to the appellant".
The apex court said the high court order is set aside and the appellant is granted bail on terms and conditions to the satisfaction of the concerned trial court. "The appeal stands allowed, accordingly”, said the apex court.
The Delhi High Court, in January 2025, had declined to grant bail to Jamir. The high court had said that going by the allegations, the evidence and the fact that her husband was absconding, her appeal against an order dismissing her bail plea for the second time had no merit. The high court had observed the trial judge was trying to speed up the trial, and the prosecution was also attempting to conclude the trial as soon as possible.
The court had observed that Jamir was a flight risk, and she allegedly held a high position in the NSCN and was also in a position to influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence. The National Investigation Agency lodged a case against Jamir after she was intercepted at the Delhi airport on December 17, 2019, before she could fly to Dimapur with about Rs 72 lakh in cash.
