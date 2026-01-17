ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Lady Under Incarceration For Over 6 years': SC Grants Bail To NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to self-styled cabinet minister of the Naga insurgent outfit NSCN-IM, Alemla Jamir, in an alleged case of terror funding, saying that the petitioner is a lady, who has been under incarceration for over 6 years.

The bail order was passed by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and senior advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir represented the petitioner before the bench, and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and advocate Rajat Nair appeared on behalf of the National Investigation Agency.

In July, last year, the apex court issued a notice on the special leave petition filed by her assailing the order of the Delhi High Court, which rejected her bail application.

In October 2025, the top court had said it is not keen to grant her bail. "At this stage, we are not inclined to grant bail as the trial is in progress…”, said the apex court in an October passed on October 7, 2025.

The bench had directed Jamir to cooperate in the probe and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of January 2026. The apex court directed the trial court to avail video conferencing facilities and proceed with the trial.