ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Extortion By Impersonating As Close Aide Of PM, Union ministers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to an accused in a money-laundering case in which he allegedly posed as a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers to extort money for getting people's work done.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh set aside the Allahabad High Court order of February 5, refusing bail to Mohammad Kashif, who has been in custody for nearly three years. It granted bail to the accused after he undertook not to use the names of high constitutional functionaries.

The bench directed the accused to cooperate in the trial of the case, failing which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be at liberty to seek the cancellation of his bail. The ED registered a case against him on April 19, 2023, based on a case of forgery and cheating lodged at Gautam Budh Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh.

It was alleged that the accused was involved in extortion of money from people for getting their work done from government departments by impersonating as a close associate of the prime minister and Union ministers. Inputs were generated from surveillance regarding national security, and suspicious activities were noticed with respect to Kashif for the last two years.

The agency alleged that Kashif extorted money by unauthorisedly posting morphed/edited photos with the prime minister and Union ministers on his social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram to influence people to gain personal financial benefits.