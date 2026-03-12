ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail To Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah In Terror Funding Case

Luthra said they obtained data and sent it to CDAC for analysis, but the COVID pandemic occurred. He added that although there were communications, the NIA unfortunately has not collected the CDAC reports. The bench was informed that the reports were placed in the trial court yesterday, and the CDAC report is now on record as part of the 3rd chargesheet filed yesterday.

The apex court had on February 25 told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to produce contemporary material against Shabir Shah, rather than relying on his speeches allegedly made 30-35 years ago, as it opposed his bail plea in a terror funding case. NIA’s counsel then argued that there was material—including inflammatory videos and incriminating emails—against Shah.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for Shah, and senior advocate Siddharth Luthra for NIA. The apex court observed that the delay in the trial could not be explained and passed the order after hearing submissions.

NIA's counsel further said that inflammatory videos were found on Shah's premises during the house search, and there were also witness statements against the separatist leader. Regarding the speeches, Justice Mehta had observed, “These speeches are not new creation….they were present 30 years or 35 years ago from today, and now you recover them in 2019, and say these are the inflammatory speeches, and he says for seditious speeches he has been discharged. Speeches relate to which period, that is why the date becomes relevant”. The bench asked the NIA to show some contemporary material, which is with it.

On January 13, the apex court had pulled up the NIA for not properly presenting its case and asked the agency to justify Shah’s detention for more than six years. The apex court had asked the NIA to produce a couple of his speeches and other relevant facts in the case.

Luthra had argued that his 39 years in jail were not substantiated by the report of Tihar and DG, Prisons in Kashmir. Luthra said that, at most, his period in jail can be in the instant case around five years, two months and over around eight years.

"Prima facie, we do not have any sympathy for the people who indulged in these things, but facts should be there to justify their detention. What are the facts that justify his detention beyond the period of six years? We can't just shut our eyes to the facts available," Bench had observed. Luthra sought some time to produce the documents relevant to the facts.