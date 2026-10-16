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Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former RG Kar College Principal Sandip Ghosh In CBI Case

FILE - RG Kar former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh (Centre) ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata, who was accused in a CBI case involving alleged financial irregularities at the college and manipulation of merit scores to accommodate undeserving candidates.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 15. The bench allowed Ghosh's appeal against the Calcutta High Court's February 23, 2026 order rejecting his bail application.

"The impugned order dated 23.02.2026 passed by the High Court stands set aside, and the appellant is granted bail on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned Trial Court," said the apex court. The bench said the allegations against the appellant relate to two aspects. It added that one concerns financial irregularities in the college where the appellant was the principal and the other concerns accommodating undeserving candidates through manipulation of merit scores. The bench noted that the appellant has been incarcerated for over two years and only seven out of 147 witnesses have been examined so far.