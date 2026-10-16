Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former RG Kar College Principal Sandip Ghosh In CBI Case
Ghosh was accused in a case arising out of a CBI case registered on August 24, 2024, by the agency's Anti-Corruption Branch in Kolkata.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata, who was accused in a CBI case involving alleged financial irregularities at the college and manipulation of merit scores to accommodate undeserving candidates.
A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 15. The bench allowed Ghosh's appeal against the Calcutta High Court's February 23, 2026 order rejecting his bail application.
"The impugned order dated 23.02.2026 passed by the High Court stands set aside, and the appellant is granted bail on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned Trial Court," said the apex court.
The bench said the allegations against the appellant relate to two aspects. It added that one concerns financial irregularities in the college where the appellant was the principal and the other concerns accommodating undeserving candidates through manipulation of merit scores.
The bench noted that the appellant has been incarcerated for over two years and only seven out of 147 witnesses have been examined so far.
"In such view of the matter, considering the period of incarceration and also the stage of the trial, we are inclined to set aside the impugned order passed by the High Court and allow this appeal," said the bench.
Ghosh moved the apex court aggrieved by the rejection of his bail applications by the Special CBI Court (order dated 07.01.2025) and by the High Court (impugned order dated 23.02.2026).
Ghosh was accused in special case No. 1 of 2025, arising out of a CBI case registered on August 24, 2024, by the agency's Anti-Corruption Branch in Kolkata.
"The appellant has been chargesheeted as an accused in connection with Special Case No.1 of 2025 arising out of CBI Case dated 24.08.2024, registered at Central Bureau of Investigation, Anti-Corruption Branch, Kolkata for the offences punishable under Section 120-B read with Sections 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Sections 7, 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," noted the bench in its order.
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