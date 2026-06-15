ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shouldn’t Encourage Regressive Elements’: SC's Relief To Inter-Caste Couple Fearing Honour Killing

New Delhi: Coming to the rescue of an inter-caste couple fearing “honour killing,” the Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Rajasthan High Court order permitting the woman’s parents to meet them, citing concerns over their safety.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Arun Palli. The bench intervened on the couple’s plea, noting that the top court had earlier granted them protection after they reported life threats from the woman’s relatives. The apex court decided to put on hold the order passed by the high court and scheduled the next hearing on the matter in July.

"We should not encourage these types of regressive elements. They are hounding the couple out there. This is not proper," observed the bench. The counsel for the woman’s parents submitted that the high court only intended to facilitate a meeting between her and her father. The counsel stressed that the order in no way meant to dilute the protection granted to the couple.