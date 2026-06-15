'Shouldn’t Encourage Regressive Elements’: SC's Relief To Inter-Caste Couple Fearing Honour Killing
The bench intervened on the couple’s plea, noting that the SC earlier granted them protection after they reported life threats from the woman’s relatives.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Coming to the rescue of an inter-caste couple fearing “honour killing,” the Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Rajasthan High Court order permitting the woman’s parents to meet them, citing concerns over their safety.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Arun Palli. The bench intervened on the couple’s plea, noting that the top court had earlier granted them protection after they reported life threats from the woman’s relatives. The apex court decided to put on hold the order passed by the high court and scheduled the next hearing on the matter in July.
"We should not encourage these types of regressive elements. They are hounding the couple out there. This is not proper," observed the bench. The counsel for the woman’s parents submitted that the high court only intended to facilitate a meeting between her and her father. The counsel stressed that the order in no way meant to dilute the protection granted to the couple.
The couple’s counsel also complained that Rajasthan Police personnel were continuously stationed outside their residence and have been visiting their relatives regarding cases registered against them. "I have been protected, but the Rajasthan police are sitting at my home…," the lawyer said.
The Rajasthan government’s counsel assured the bench that the police personnel stationed outside their house will no longer visit the couple. The bench sought a response from the Rajasthan government on the plea filed by the couple and recorded its assurance.
On April 30, the top court had recorded the submission of the Uttar Pradesh government that it will provide security to the couple. The top court had allowed the couple to reside in the house of the man’s parents in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.
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