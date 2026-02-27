ETV Bharat / bharat

‘When You Don't Win Elections…', SC Relief For Congress MLA SN Subbareddy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold an order from the Karnataka High Court, which set aside the election of Congress MLA SN Subbareddy from the Bagepalli constituency in the 2023 legislative assembly polls.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat represented the petitioner before the bench. Subbareddy moved the apex court through advocate Javedur Rahman.

The bench passed the interim order while issuing notice to the respondent on Subbareddy's petition challenging the order of the high court.