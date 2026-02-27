‘When You Don't Win Elections…', SC Relief For Congress MLA SN Subbareddy
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold an order from the Karnataka High Court, which set aside the election of Congress MLA SN Subbareddy from the Bagepalli constituency in the 2023 legislative assembly polls.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat represented the petitioner before the bench. Subbareddy moved the apex court through advocate Javedur Rahman.
The bench passed the interim order while issuing notice to the respondent on Subbareddy's petition challenging the order of the high court.
The apex court said that the petitioner should be deemed a member of the assembly for all practical purposes. The bench asked the respondent C Muniraju, the rival BJP candidate, to file the counter affidavit. Muniraju's counsel, opposing Subbareddy's appeal, argued that he had not disclosed his liquor business. The CJI orally observed, “When you don't win elections, you dig up such grounds.”
The respondent's counsel argued that he had disclosed his hospitality business but did not reveal his liquor business. The bench observed that disclosure of income is required and not the nature of the business, and added that courts cannot perform the role of a chartered accountant.
After hearing submissions, the apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in September 2026. The high court had cancelled his election on the ground that full disclosure regarding assets was not made, resulting in a corrupt practice as per Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act. However, the high court did not declare the BJP candidate as the winner.
