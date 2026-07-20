ETV Bharat / bharat

'When They Will Spend Some Years In Jail…': SC Gives One Week To Parsvnath Developers To Deposit Dues To Homebuyers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday voiced concern over the plight of homebuyers duped by builders, warning that the "entire system has been hijacked" and reduced to a mockery. Granting Parsvnath Developers a final week to comply, the apex court directed the company to deposit the full amount owed to Gurugram homebuyers along with 12% interest in the registry.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Rita Tikku, a cancer survivor, and Lokaish Tikku, who invested their life savings in the ‘Parsvnath Exotica’ project in Sector 53, Gurugram.

During the hearing, the CJI said they have made a mockery and the whole country has been duped like that. The petitioner’s counsel informed the bench there are several people -- young couples, senior citizens, and widows -- in the tower who have put all their money into these residential properties, and respondent number two is not under insolvency. The counsel argued that they say that on April 30, they went under insolvency. The CJI said, "If you (real estate firm and its directors) do not comply with the orders within a week, they will be sent to jail."

The bench noted that the Haryana government has filed the status report as directed by it earlier.

The CJI said, "We will provide them the same treatment as the UNITECH people. When they will spend some years in jail they will understand everything. Making a mockery of the system… the entire system has been hijacked."

The bench noted that the Haryana government states that a compliance affidavit has been filed. "However, the same was filed last evening and not tagged with the paper books. Let it be done immediately," it said, adding that the respondent builder and its officials have entered an appearance.

"Let them explain non-adherence to orders by HRERA (Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority). Before the execution of non-bailable warrants, which is already been issued, we grant the last opportunity to the builders to deposit the entire recoverable amount along with interest of 12 per cent per annum with the Supreme Court registry... Let it be deposited within a week," the bench ordered.

The bench said that, according to an earlier order, "Everything will continue to remain frozen." The bench did not accept the submission that other homebuyers were living in the same building where the petitioners had booked the home.