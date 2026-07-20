'When They Will Spend Some Years In Jail…': SC Gives One Week To Parsvnath Developers To Deposit Dues To Homebuyers
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Rita Tikku and Lokaish Tikku, who invested in the ‘Parsvnath Exotica’ project in Sector 53, Gurugram.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 20, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday voiced concern over the plight of homebuyers duped by builders, warning that the "entire system has been hijacked" and reduced to a mockery. Granting Parsvnath Developers a final week to comply, the apex court directed the company to deposit the full amount owed to Gurugram homebuyers along with 12% interest in the registry.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Rita Tikku, a cancer survivor, and Lokaish Tikku, who invested their life savings in the ‘Parsvnath Exotica’ project in Sector 53, Gurugram.
During the hearing, the CJI said they have made a mockery and the whole country has been duped like that. The petitioner’s counsel informed the bench there are several people -- young couples, senior citizens, and widows -- in the tower who have put all their money into these residential properties, and respondent number two is not under insolvency. The counsel argued that they say that on April 30, they went under insolvency. The CJI said, "If you (real estate firm and its directors) do not comply with the orders within a week, they will be sent to jail."
The bench noted that the Haryana government has filed the status report as directed by it earlier.
The CJI said, "We will provide them the same treatment as the UNITECH people. When they will spend some years in jail they will understand everything. Making a mockery of the system… the entire system has been hijacked."
The bench noted that the Haryana government states that a compliance affidavit has been filed. "However, the same was filed last evening and not tagged with the paper books. Let it be done immediately," it said, adding that the respondent builder and its officials have entered an appearance.
"Let them explain non-adherence to orders by HRERA (Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority). Before the execution of non-bailable warrants, which is already been issued, we grant the last opportunity to the builders to deposit the entire recoverable amount along with interest of 12 per cent per annum with the Supreme Court registry... Let it be deposited within a week," the bench ordered.
The bench said that, according to an earlier order, "Everything will continue to remain frozen." The bench did not accept the submission that other homebuyers were living in the same building where the petitioners had booked the home.
When a respondent’s counsel made arguments regarding a workable plan, the CJI said, "They have made everything unworkable on the earth. We will not consider any plan. Our order is very clear… if you can give the bank account along with the amount, we will defreeze and transfer that amount."
The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the company has accounts in Delhi, where its registered office is located, and in Maharashtra, and she thought that they would have demand drafts ready for her clients today.
A respondent’s counsel stressed the insolvency aspect. "We are considering under Article 142; no company law and no statute can be an impediment. And this business of insolvency, we are not going to accept. We will auction all the properties under the court order and see how the people are paid," said the CJI. Article 142 of the Constitution grants the Supreme Court plenary power to pass any decree or order necessary for doing “complete justice” in any pending case.
"Next time, the order will be to send to jail. We are again warning. Let there be no misunderstanding about our order," said the CJI.
A counsel urged the bench to allow his client to use the money in the accounts which have been frozen and he will make the entire payment and added, "Kindly grant us two weeks." The bench asked the counsel to file an affidavit regarding this.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 27.
On July 13, the apex court froze the real estate firm's bank accounts and its directors and issued bailable warrants against the company’s leadership after noting a 20-year struggle by senior citizens to secure possession of their homes. Taking note of the plea, the bench issued notices to the state government, Parsvnath Hessa Developers Pvt Ltd through its managing director, Parsvnath Developers Pvt Ltd, the district magistrate of Gurugram and Haryana’s Department of Town and Country Planning.
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