ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Gets Three New Judges, Working Strength Goes Up To 37

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday cleared the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court, taking its working strength to 37, one short of the sanctioned 38.

Meghwal announced this in a social media post on X. Recently, the apex court’s Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, recommended the names of three High Court chief justices for elevation to the apex court.

According to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice, Gujarat High Court; Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court; and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court have been elevated as judges of the top court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th September, 2026 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices of the High Courts as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Justice Sunita Agarwal Chief Justice, High Court of Gujarat (PHC: Allahabad) (ii) Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi (PHC: Allahabad) (iii) Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Chief Justice, High Court for the State of Telangana (PHC: Jharkhand)," said a statement uploaded on the apex court’s website.

Justice Agarwal, who is originally a judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since July 2023.

Justice Singh studied law at the University of Delhi and practiced before the Patna High Court from 1990 to 2000 and then before the Jharkhand High Court till elevation as its judge in 2012. He was the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court from December 20, 2022 and February 19, 2023.

He was then elevated as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, where he took an oath on April 17, 2023. Later, he was transferred to the Telangana High Court where he took an oath on July 19, 2025.

Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. He was then transferred as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in January 2025.