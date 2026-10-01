ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: From Bus Conductor To Secretary, Justice Is Equal For All

New Delhi: Affirming that justice is a universal right, the Supreme Court on Thursday declined to fast‑track a former judicial officer’s plea pending before the Allahabad High Court.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "Whether a person is a bus conductor or a secretary of the state, everyone has an equal right to access justice," the bench told the counsel appearing for the petitioner. The former judicial officer has challenged his termination from service in the high court.

The apex court initially observed that the petitioner should approach the high court and make a request there. The petitioner’s counsel submitted before the bench that due to the huge burden of cases in the high court, his plea has not been decided.

The bench observed that it would not be fair to ask the high court to hear the petitioner’s plea on priority. The bench added that it would not be unfair to other litigants who are waiting for their turn for adjudication on their pleas. “In this space of constitutional equality, we will not create individualistic interventions,” the bench observed. The bench said the petitioner may pursue the matter before the appropriate court.