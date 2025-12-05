ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court For Administrative Reforms Against Use Of AI-generated Content In Judicial Process, Declines Plea For Regulation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner to submit his recommendations to its administrative arm to curb the “unregulated” use of AI and machine learning (ML) to generate “content” which gets absorbed into the judicial system.

The court acknowledged that the artificial intelligence (AI) may assist with judicial tasks. “It can neither replace nor influence judicial reasoning,” the bench noted when the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, the CJI said, “We use it in a very over-conscious manner and we do not want this to overpower our judicial decision-making….”. The CJI said concerns raised by the petitioner before the court were valid but not judicially actionable.

The bench said it is aware of the ill effects of AI and ML tools in the judiciary, but these issues can be appropriately addressed by it on the administrative side rather than through judicial directions.

Advocate Anupam Lal Das who represented the petitioner Kartikeya Rawal before the bench argued that AI tools create non-existent judicial precedents or judgments and they finally become part of judicial pronouncements.

The bench, acknowledging the concerns, said this a lesson for both bar and the judges.