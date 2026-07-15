Supreme Court Flags Student Anguish In CBSE Digital Marking System, Seeks Solicitor General's Intervention
A 3-judge Bench led by CJI Surya Kant asked Tushar Mehta to apprise it of steps being taken, and scheduled another hearing next week.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday voiced concern over students’ “frustration” with CBSE’s digital marking system, and sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in a PIL, urging the Centre and CBSE to frame regulations for conducting exams through the on‑screen marking (OSM) system.
The matter came up before a three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. "Look at the amount of frustration of young children," said the CJI, while seeking assistance from the solicitor general in dealing with the case. The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said there appear to be systemic "creeping problems" in the digital evaluation process.
The CBSE's OSM evaluation system is a digital grading method where teachers assess scanned copies of physical answer sheets on a computer instead of checking physical paper scripts.
"We are seeking your assistance, not in an adversarial way. There are some problems," Justice Bagchi told Mehta, and sought a status report in the case.
"We are not taking this adversely," said Mehta, adding that resolutions had been made regarding individual marksheet discrepancies mentioned in the plea, and stressed that the government is taking the systemic issues seriously.
The Bench was informed that a one-member commission, led by S Radha Chauhan, has been constituted to review the evaluation system and recommend necessary systemic changes, and the committee is already looking into the grievances.
The Bench asked Mehta to apprise it of the steps being taken by the CBSE, and scheduled the matter for further hearing next week.
The Bench was hearing a PIL filed by Rakesh Binjola through advocate Laxmikant Matadan Shukla. The plea sought directions for the Centre and the CBSE to frame regulations for conducting CBSE Board examinations using the OSM evaluation system and to constitute a high-powered committee to supervise and implement such reforms.
The plea also sought directions to grant relaxation in minimum qualifying marks for students who have already secured provisional admissions or cleared entrance examinations, as well as exemption from the 75 per cent or other minimum Class XII marks criteria prescribed for admission to various courses.
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