ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Flags Student Anguish In CBSE Digital Marking System, Seeks Solicitor General's Intervention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday voiced concern over students’ “frustration” with CBSE’s digital marking system, and sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in a PIL, urging the Centre and CBSE to frame regulations for conducting exams through the on‑screen marking (OSM) system.

The matter came up before a three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. "Look at the amount of frustration of young children," said the CJI, while seeking assistance from the solicitor general in dealing with the case. The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said there appear to be systemic "creeping problems" in the digital evaluation process.

The CBSE's OSM evaluation system is a digital grading method where teachers assess scanned copies of physical answer sheets on a computer instead of checking physical paper scripts.

"We are seeking your assistance, not in an adversarial way. There are some problems," Justice Bagchi told Mehta, and sought a status report in the case.

"We are not taking this adversely," said Mehta, adding that resolutions had been made regarding individual marksheet discrepancies mentioned in the plea, and stressed that the government is taking the systemic issues seriously.