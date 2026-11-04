ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Flags Population Decline, Says Two-Child Norm Laws Have Lost Relevance

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday signalled a major rethink of population-control policies, observing that laws penalising families with more than two children have lost relevance as India moves towards an ageing society.

Stressing that the fear of overpopulation that once justified such measures has "crumbled" over the past decades, the apex court said the country's fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level, setting the stage for a demographic shift that could reduce the future workforce.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha and comprising Justice Alok Aradhe. The petitioner incurred disqualification by the former Sarpanch of Kakoda Gram Panchayat, under Section 14(1)(j-1) of the Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act, 1959, after the birth of her third child.

The Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act imposed a cap of more than two children from September 13, 2000, when the amendment to the legislation was enforced. The bench said India's total fertility rate (TFR) has fallen from 3 in 2003, when the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the two-child norm in Javed v. State of Haryana, to 1.9 currently.

Justice Narasimha, pronouncing the judgment, stated the bench was of the opinion that the laws which penalise having more than two children have lost their relevance.

He said that the foundation of such laws, the fear of overpopulation, has crumbled due to demographic changes in the past few decades.

“We have explained how, from 2003, after Javed v. State of Haryana upheld such laws, India's total fertility rate has fallen from 3 to 1.9,” said the bench. Justice Narasimha said a total rate of 2.1, known as the replacement rate, would allow one generation to completely replace itself.