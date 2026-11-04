SC Flags Population Decline, Says Two-Child Norm Laws Have Lost Relevance
The court said it was of the opinion that the laws that penalise having more than two children have lost their relevance.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 4, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday signalled a major rethink of population-control policies, observing that laws penalising families with more than two children have lost relevance as India moves towards an ageing society.
Stressing that the fear of overpopulation that once justified such measures has "crumbled" over the past decades, the apex court said the country's fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level, setting the stage for a demographic shift that could reduce the future workforce.
The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha and comprising Justice Alok Aradhe. The petitioner incurred disqualification by the former Sarpanch of Kakoda Gram Panchayat, under Section 14(1)(j-1) of the Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act, 1959, after the birth of her third child.
The Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act imposed a cap of more than two children from September 13, 2000, when the amendment to the legislation was enforced. The bench said India's total fertility rate (TFR) has fallen from 3 in 2003, when the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the two-child norm in Javed v. State of Haryana, to 1.9 currently.
Justice Narasimha, pronouncing the judgment, stated the bench was of the opinion that the laws which penalise having more than two children have lost their relevance.
He said that the foundation of such laws, the fear of overpopulation, has crumbled due to demographic changes in the past few decades.
“We have explained how, from 2003, after Javed v. State of Haryana upheld such laws, India's total fertility rate has fallen from 3 to 1.9,” said the bench. Justice Narasimha said a total rate of 2.1, known as the replacement rate, would allow one generation to completely replace itself.
He stressed that even though India's population is not yet declining, the total fertility rate falling below the replacement rate would soon result in a demographic transition to an older population, with a declining share of the working population.
Justice Narasimha said, therefore, laws limiting population growth have lost their relevance, and if we fail to note such demographic changes, India will face serious consequences. “This has compelled us to stay the proceedings; we have referred the matter to a larger bench,” said the bench.
The 2003 judgment in Javed v. State of Haryana, where a three-judge bench upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, disqualified candidates with more than two living children from contesting local elections.
The bench delivered the judgment on a plea filed by former Maharashtra sarpanch, Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, challenging her disqualification for having a third child. Earlier, the Bombay High Court upheld Ingle's disqualification under the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act. Ingle moved the Supreme Court assailing the High Court order.
The proceedings originated from Ingle's election as sarpanch of gram panchayat Kakoda in Maharashtra. In a complaint, it was alleged that she had incurred disqualification under Section 14(1)(j-1) of the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, 1959, which bars persons having more than two children from holding the office of a panchayat member or sarpanch.
In October 2024, the additional collector at Buldhana disqualified Ingle. Her appeal was dismissed by the additional commissioner of Amravati Division.
Also read: