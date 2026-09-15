ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Flags Pendency At PMLA Tribunal, Reserves Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pressed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to furnish details of pending cases before its adjudicating authority regarding confiscation of assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench observed that there must be an application of mind in the adjudication process.

The bench also questioned the pendency of a large number of cases before the adjudicating authority. The bench reserved its decision on a batch of petitions that raised the question whether provisional property attachments carried out by the ED under the PMLA can be confirmed by a single member of the adjudicating authority, without the presence of a judicial member.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that while upholding the validity of the PMLA, in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case, the top court noted that PMLA adjudicating authorities were three-member bodies headed by a district judge.

The counsel stressed that this was treated like a safeguard in Section 5 (provisional attachment of properties by ED) of the PMLA, and sending provisional attachment cases to an adjudicating authority is an independent check on the central agency’s powers to provisionally attach property.

The bench asked whether they were arguing that the concept of separation of powers would be disregarded if no judicial officer is present in PMLA’s adjudicating authority benches.