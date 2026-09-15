Supreme Court Flags Pendency At PMLA Tribunal, Reserves Order
The bench also questioned the pendency of a large number of cases before the adjudicating authority.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pressed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to furnish details of pending cases before its adjudicating authority regarding confiscation of assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench observed that there must be an application of mind in the adjudication process.
The bench also questioned the pendency of a large number of cases before the adjudicating authority. The bench reserved its decision on a batch of petitions that raised the question whether provisional property attachments carried out by the ED under the PMLA can be confirmed by a single member of the adjudicating authority, without the presence of a judicial member.
During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that while upholding the validity of the PMLA, in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case, the top court noted that PMLA adjudicating authorities were three-member bodies headed by a district judge.
The counsel stressed that this was treated like a safeguard in Section 5 (provisional attachment of properties by ED) of the PMLA, and sending provisional attachment cases to an adjudicating authority is an independent check on the central agency’s powers to provisionally attach property.
The bench asked whether they were arguing that the concept of separation of powers would be disregarded if no judicial officer is present in PMLA’s adjudicating authority benches.
"Is your argument that the facet of judicial identity is completely rendered nugatory, thereby going against the concept of separation of powers?," asked the bench.
The petitioners’ counsel stressed that the functions of an adjudicating authority under the PMLA require proper application of mind, but these authorities are often tasked with examining thousands of matters within a six-month deadline. The bench asked if thousands of matters are to be dealt with within six months, would there be a real application of mind or will it become merely signing on the dotted line?
The petitioners’ counsel stressed that this is exactly their concern and lawyers of standing do not want to appear anymore and it has effectively become one-sided. The counsel argued that adjudicating authorities often perform functions that have a judicial element, and a judicial member must be part of such bodies in such cases.
Another counsel, representing a party, argued that there were judgments where the court observed that while creating new judicial forums, the executive cannot take over judicial functions bit by bit.
ED’s counsel argued that Section 6 (appointment, composition, and powers of the adjudicating authority) of the PMLA, provides for scenarios where even one or two-member adjudicatory authorities can be formed.
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