SC Flags Hardship To Co-Accused, Hears Plea To Transfer Liquor Scam Case To Chhattisgarh From UP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over potential hardship to co-accused while hearing a plea seeking transfer of trial in the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam, in which FIRs have been registered both in the state and Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi heard the submissions advanced by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Shoeb Alam, appearing for Niranjan Das, a retired Chhattisgarh government officer who is among the accused in the liquor scam case.

Das has sought transfer of the trial arising out of an FIR lodged in Uttar Pradesh to Chhattisgarh, contending that the allegations in both states are substantially similar and form part of the same conspiracy.

"You are saying the allegations in the two states are similar. But the coordinate Bench says they are state-specific," the CJI observed. The bench also flagged practical difficulties that could arise if the trial in the Uttar Pradesh FIR was transferred. It pointed out that there are co-accused based in Uttar Pradesh as well, and transferring the trial could adversely affect them.

"In the UP FIR, there are co-accused from Uttar Pradesh also. If the trial is transferred in your case, they will also be affected," it said. Raising a specific concern, CJI Kant asked what would happen to a co-accused who is a permanent resident of Noida if the trial was shifted to Raipur. Responding to this, Rohatgi submitted that the said co-accused is also facing proceedings in Chhattisgarh and would therefore be required to face trial there as well.