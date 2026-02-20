ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Flags Forgery in Tiger Reserves, Refuses To Entertain Uttarakhand Officer’s Plea Against Prosecution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by an Indian Forest Service officer challenging the sanction granted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute him in a case related to alleged illegal constructions and rampant felling of trees in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park.

The matter came before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Justice Bagchi observed that he made incorrect entries in the logbook regarding different teak trees, which constitutes forgery, cheating, and abuse of official position.

"Now, if you are on that fact. A legal advice had been given that no offence is committed, I do not know how you can argue even that there is reappreciation on facts….", said Justice Bagchi.

The bench was informed that the first sanction was declined, and a subsequent sanction was granted. “If you argue further, we will be persuaded to observe that this is a fit case to frame charges against you. Forget about sanction," Justice Bagchi told the petitioner's counsel.

Regarding legal advice, the CJI observed that if it is given by a judicial officer, then his conduct is a very serious issue to examine. "Tomorrow in default, he can become a district judge. He can be elevated. We have to be very careful. We would like to examine it," observed the CJI.

Justice Bagchi said, "When cases of forgery are disclosed in ecologically fragile tiger reserves…the person who is supposed to protect them. You feel departmental proceedings are sufficient?"