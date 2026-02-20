SC Flags Forgery in Tiger Reserves, Refuses To Entertain Uttarakhand Officer’s Plea Against Prosecution
SC observed the illegal felling of trees had been shown as "bona fide felling," and questioned whether this did not amount to a criminal offence.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 20, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by an Indian Forest Service officer challenging the sanction granted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute him in a case related to alleged illegal constructions and rampant felling of trees in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park.
The matter came before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Justice Bagchi observed that he made incorrect entries in the logbook regarding different teak trees, which constitutes forgery, cheating, and abuse of official position.
"Now, if you are on that fact. A legal advice had been given that no offence is committed, I do not know how you can argue even that there is reappreciation on facts….", said Justice Bagchi.
The bench was informed that the first sanction was declined, and a subsequent sanction was granted. “If you argue further, we will be persuaded to observe that this is a fit case to frame charges against you. Forget about sanction," Justice Bagchi told the petitioner's counsel.
Regarding legal advice, the CJI observed that if it is given by a judicial officer, then his conduct is a very serious issue to examine. "Tomorrow in default, he can become a district judge. He can be elevated. We have to be very careful. We would like to examine it," observed the CJI.
Justice Bagchi said, "When cases of forgery are disclosed in ecologically fragile tiger reserves…the person who is supposed to protect them. You feel departmental proceedings are sufficient?"
The bench observed that the illegal felling of trees had been shown as "bona fide felling," and questioned whether this did not amount to a criminal offence.
On November 11, 2025, the top court closed the contempt proceedings against the officer after he tendered an unconditional apology for approaching the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a stay on his prosecution in a CBI case lodged for alleged illegal construction in the national park.
The Uttarakhand High Court had stayed the state government’s order granting sanction to prosecute the officer — also the former director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve — in the alleged illegal construction and tree felling case, despite the top court being seized of the matter.
On October 15, 2025, the apex court expressed strong displeasure over the development and asked how the high court sat over the appeal against its observations and orders.
The top court had issued the contempt notice to the officer, stayed the high court order, and transferred the judicial records to itself. It later took note of the unconditional apology and pardoned the officer, keeping in mind his 21 years of “unblemished services” and future prospects.
