ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Should A Common Man Suffer': SC Flags Drug‑Price 'Carnage', Proposes 16% Cap Above MRP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that soaring and opaque drug pricing is inflicting suffering on the common man, citing stark anomalies between marked retail prices and the sums hospitals effectively extract.

The apex court highlighted examples, including an injection with an MRP of Rs 22,437 while the price to the retailer is only about Rs 3,520. Questioning who ultimately pockets the difference, the court stressed that patients are eventually compelled to buy medicines from in‑house chemists of hospitals and if the drug is procured from an outside chemist at a lesser price, the patient may doubt its genuineness.

The apex court suggested a simple, uniform remedy: cap margins at 16% above MRP, as envisaged under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, to curb profiteering and protect taxpayers.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing two petitions that raised drug-related issues, including ensuring strict price control over medicines.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted a note stating that she had brought the entire regulatory framework and its rationale on record for the bench's perusal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also joined the proceedings before the bench. Mehta said if the court permits, he will have a meeting with the concerned officers and emphasised resolving the matter, adding, "some way which balances equity has to be found."

Justice Mehta said, "Why this distinction: essential and non-essential (medicines). Why not keep 16% margin on MRP which is prescribed in the DPCO [The Drugs (Prices Control) Order] on everything. Why not? Ultimately, the result is the taxpayer (is paying)…”

Referring to private hospitals, the bench cited an example of a cancer drug where the MRP is Rs 27,000 and the Price to Retailer (PTR) is around Rs 3000, urging the government's counsel to see the drastic difference.

"A corporate hospital, as everyone knows, says that you have to buy from our chemist. If you bring it from outside, we are not assuring you of the treatment; what does the patient do? Suppose the patient is taking treatment under some government scheme, who reimburses?” observed Justice Mehta.

To the Solicitor General saying that the government pays, Justice Mehta countered that the government "does not pay but the taxpayer pays and that is where the game is".