ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Extends Tenure Of All Retiring Tribunal Heads, Members Till Sept 8

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till September 8 the tenure of all tribunal chairpersons, presidents and members whose terms are due to expire before that day to ensure uninterrupted functioning of tribunals.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi passed the order during the mentioning of a pending case.