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SC Extends Tenure Of All Retiring Tribunal Heads, Members Till Sept 8

The bench noted that the selection committee is scheduled to convene on September 8 to deliberate on appointments and extensions.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till September 8 the tenure of all tribunal chairpersons, presidents and members whose terms are due to expire before that day to ensure uninterrupted functioning of tribunals.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi passed the order during the mentioning of a pending case.

The matter was mentioned in the context of a National Green Tribunal judicial member, whose term is expiring in June. His tenure was also extended till September 8.

During the proceedings, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, agreed to the extension on behalf of the Centre. The bench noted that the selection committee is scheduled to convene on September 8 to deliberate on appointments and extensions.

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TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT
TRIBUNAL HEADS
TENURE EXTENSION
NATIONAL GREEN TRIBUNAL
SC ON RETIRING TRIBUNAL HEADS

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