'A Very Serious Matter': SC Hints At Issuing Notice On ED's Plea Regarding I-PAC Raids In Kolkata
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, contended that the incident, like the one in Kolkata, will demoralise the central forces.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 15, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that "it is a very serious matter", and it is inclined to issue notice on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul M. Pancholi.
Justice Mishra orally observed, "We are issuing notice, this is a very serious matter", and the court is inclined to examine it. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, contended that in the past also, whenever statutory authorities exercised statutory power, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee barged in and interfered, and stressed, "It reflects a very shocking pattern". He said that these incidents will demoralise the central forces.
Mehta contended that the states will feel they can barge in, commit theft, and then sit on a dharna. "Let an example be set; officers who were explicitly present there should be suspended," argued Mehta.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mamata Banerjee, said this matter should be heard by the high court and that it is the hierarchy. Sibal said IPAC takes care of elections in West Bengal, and there is data kept with IPAC, and when the ED went there, they knew a lot of data of the party would be there.
Sibal asked, why was the need to go there in the midst of an election? The bench was informed that the last statement in the coal scam was recorded in February 2024, however, suddenly in 2026, the central agency made a move.
Sibal said if they get hold of the information, how will his client fight the elections? "Completely malafide on the part of ED…", said Sibal. Sibal asked, why should ED go to a part of the party office which has all the information?
"If they had the intention to collect material (regarding the political party), they would have seized it….they have not seized it. You cannot restrain us from issuing notice", the top court told Sibal, who responded that he can only attempt to convince the bench.
A M Singhvi, representing the West Bengal government and Director General of Police, contended that he has a serious objection regarding the maintainability of the ED's petition, and if notice is issued, then it should be made clear that it is subject to the maintainability objection.
The hearing will continue in the post-lunch session. The West Bengal government has also filed a caveat in the top court, seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the ED raids against political-consultancy firm I-PAC last week.
"It is submitted that it is a matter of record of court proceedings that the Respondent no.2 the Chief Minister of State of West Bengal has made a pattern to take law into her hands and misuse the State police whenever any crime is investigated which is not of her likings or which has the potential of some incriminating material against her, her ministers, her party workers or few officials working in cahoots is likely to be found", said the ED's plea.
The ED, in its petition, stated that the situation in West Bengal is serious and claimed that Banerjee, along with senior police officials, including the DGP and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, were involved in cognisable offences that require registration of an FIR, as mandated by Lalita Kumari v Govt. of U.P. (2014) judgement of the Supreme Court.
The ED has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against the Chief Minister, DGP, and the Kolkata police commissioner, claiming that they have obstructed a lawful money laundering probe, forcibly snatching digital devices and documents, and wrongfully confining ED officers during search operations at the political consultancy firm I-PAC last week.
The 160-page ED's plea, filed in the Supreme Court, said it discloses a shocking state-of-affairs in West Bengal where the protectors of law are party to serious cognizable offences requiring registration of an FIR as mandated by Lalita Kumari v Govt. of U.P. (2014).
The plea said the petitioners were constrained to approach the apex court due to extraordinary and unusual circumstances. The bench orally observed that it is "very much disturbed" by the chaos in the Calcutta High Court during the hearing in connection with the ongoing face-off between the ED and the Trinamool Congress.
"This is mobocracy," Mehta contended before the bench, as he described the chaos in Calcutta High Court on January 9, 2026. Mehta said a WhatsApp message asked lawyers to come to the court at a specific time, leading to the chaos.
The bench asked if the high court was converted into Jantar Mantar. Mehta drew the court's attention to the observation made by the high court judge in the order, and added that the order notes a huge number of lawyers gathered, creating commotion.
