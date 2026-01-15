ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Very Serious Matter': SC Hints At Issuing Notice On ED's Plea Regarding I-PAC Raids In Kolkata

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that "it is a very serious matter", and it is inclined to issue notice on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul M. Pancholi.

Justice Mishra orally observed, "We are issuing notice, this is a very serious matter", and the court is inclined to examine it. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, contended that in the past also, whenever statutory authorities exercised statutory power, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee barged in and interfered, and stressed, "It reflects a very shocking pattern". He said that these incidents will demoralise the central forces.

Mehta contended that the states will feel they can barge in, commit theft, and then sit on a dharna. "Let an example be set; officers who were explicitly present there should be suspended," argued Mehta.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mamata Banerjee, said this matter should be heard by the high court and that it is the hierarchy. Sibal said IPAC takes care of elections in West Bengal, and there is data kept with IPAC, and when the ED went there, they knew a lot of data of the party would be there.

Sibal asked, why was the need to go there in the midst of an election? The bench was informed that the last statement in the coal scam was recorded in February 2024, however, suddenly in 2026, the central agency made a move.

Sibal said if they get hold of the information, how will his client fight the elections? "Completely malafide on the part of ED…", said Sibal. Sibal asked, why should ED go to a part of the party office which has all the information?

"If they had the intention to collect material (regarding the political party), they would have seized it….they have not seized it. You cannot restrain us from issuing notice", the top court told Sibal, who responded that he can only attempt to convince the bench.

A M Singhvi, representing the West Bengal government and Director General of Police, contended that he has a serious objection regarding the maintainability of the ED's petition, and if notice is issued, then it should be made clear that it is subject to the maintainability objection.