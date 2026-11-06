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SC Ends Decades-Old Power Row; Himachal Gets 11,973 MU Electricity From Punjab, Haryana

Representational Image ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday brought to an end a long-prevailing dispute among Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh over dues arising from the Bhakra Beas Management Board projects, closing a row that has persisted since 1966.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The apex court accepted the Centre’s cashless proposal on payment of dues in energy terms to Himachal Pradesh by Punjab and Haryana. The bench said the arrangement will be as per a 2011 apex court verdict settling power dues arising out of Bhakra Nangal and Beas hydro projects since 1966 in favour of Himachal Pradesh at the rate of 7.19 per cent.