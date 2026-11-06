SC Ends Decades-Old Power Row; Himachal Gets 11,973 MU Electricity From Punjab, Haryana
The Centre had earlier informed SC that an amicable settlement can be reached on a new cashless formula between partner states for payment of arrears.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 6, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday brought to an end a long-prevailing dispute among Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh over dues arising from the Bhakra Beas Management Board projects, closing a row that has persisted since 1966.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The apex court accepted the Centre’s cashless proposal on payment of dues in energy terms to Himachal Pradesh by Punjab and Haryana.
The bench said the arrangement will be as per a 2011 apex court verdict settling power dues arising out of Bhakra Nangal and Beas hydro projects since 1966 in favour of Himachal Pradesh at the rate of 7.19 per cent.
In August this year, the Centre informed the apex court that the Punjab government is very close to agreeing to its proposal on the issue of payment of dues to Himachal Pradesh arising out of the Bhakra Beas Management Board projects since 1966.
Prior to that in July, the Centre had informed the apex court that an amicable settlement can be reached on a new cashless formula between the partner states for payment of arrears.
The apex court had recorded that the governments of Himachal and Haryana have in principle agreed to the Centre's proposal but the Punjab government has objected.
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