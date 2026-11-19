ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Election Commission's Powers Limited Against BLAs Filing False Form 7s

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has limited powers against booth-level agents (BLAs) accused of filing baseless Form 7 objections to delete voters from electoral rolls

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana. The bench also asked the poll panel and other authorities to examine allegations that fabricated Form 7 objections were filed to delete various voters in the Mustafabad area, in New Delhi, during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Form 7 is used to request the deletion of a proposed or existing name in the electoral roll.

It was argued before the bench that no FIRs had been registered to probe the fraudulent filing of Form 7 applications, despite complaints to the poll panel and concerned authorities.

"If a booth-level agent makes a fraudulent application, the ECI can blacklist him. Beyond that, they have no control," observed the bench, as it refused to entertain a plea alleging inaction on the complaints made to the poll panel.

The bench said it is disposing of this petition without expressing any opinion on the allegations. The bench also asked the concerned authorities to verify the information submitted by the petitioner and take necessary remedial measures.