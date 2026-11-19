Supreme Court: Election Commission's Powers Limited Against BLAs Filing False Form 7s
Form 7 is used to request the deletion of a proposed or existing name in the electoral roll.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 19, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has limited powers against booth-level agents (BLAs) accused of filing baseless Form 7 objections to delete voters from electoral rolls
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana. The bench also asked the poll panel and other authorities to examine allegations that fabricated Form 7 objections were filed to delete various voters in the Mustafabad area, in New Delhi, during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Form 7 is used to request the deletion of a proposed or existing name in the electoral roll.
It was argued before the bench that no FIRs had been registered to probe the fraudulent filing of Form 7 applications, despite complaints to the poll panel and concerned authorities.
"If a booth-level agent makes a fraudulent application, the ECI can blacklist him. Beyond that, they have no control," observed the bench, as it refused to entertain a plea alleging inaction on the complaints made to the poll panel.
The bench said it is disposing of this petition without expressing any opinion on the allegations. The bench also asked the concerned authorities to verify the information submitted by the petitioner and take necessary remedial measures.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by one Ali Mehdi, citing newspaper reports. The petitioner’s counsel claimed that 28 electors against whom deletion applications were filed were physically found residing at their given addresses.
The bench was informed that the District Election Officer-cum-Returning Officer of East Delhi conducted a verification exercise and found that one particular booth-level agent filed over thirty-seven such Form 7 applications.
The bench said the complaint should identify the specific names of the booth-level agents concerned so that necessary steps, both remedial and, if necessary, disciplinary, can be taken. After hearing submissions, the bench said the petitioner could make a representation to the poll panel.
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