ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: During Rains Gurugram System Collapses; Praises 'Better-planned' Greater Noida

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that Gurugram’s civic system "collapses" during rains because authorities failed to invest in basic infrastructure such as drainage and sewage, contrasting the city with Greater Noida, which the court praised for being planned with a 30–40-year horizon.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made this observation while hearing a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which upheld the state government's Premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) scheme. FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land on which it is built.

In June, the high court upheld the constitutional validity of the state's Premium FAR scheme, stating it could not be termed violative of the Constitution. The high court dismissed the petitions, which had claimed that they violated property rights and eroded the value of Transferable Development Rights (TDRs).

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, agreed to examine a plea filed by Citizens Action Forum. The bench clarified that the additional FAR should not be used to regularise illegal construction.

During the hearing, the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for different state authorities, that Bengaluru has a traffic nightmare, which is a serious concern of the petitioner.

Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi, appearing for the NGO, contended that road width has effectively become the sole criterion for granting premium FAR, allowing substantial additional construction without adequately accounting for Bengaluru's existing pressure on parking, water, electricity and other infrastructure.

Mehta said the overall additional FAR remains capped at 0.6, and existing setback and parking requirements continue to apply. He said a developer without the required parking or other regulatory compliance cannot simply purchase additional FAR.