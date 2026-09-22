Supreme Court: During Rains Gurugram System Collapses; Praises 'Better-planned' Greater Noida
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made this observation while hearing a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that Gurugram’s civic system "collapses" during rains because authorities failed to invest in basic infrastructure such as drainage and sewage, contrasting the city with Greater Noida, which the court praised for being planned with a 30–40-year horizon.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made this observation while hearing a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which upheld the state government's Premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) scheme. FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land on which it is built.
In June, the high court upheld the constitutional validity of the state's Premium FAR scheme, stating it could not be termed violative of the Constitution. The high court dismissed the petitions, which had claimed that they violated property rights and eroded the value of Transferable Development Rights (TDRs).
The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, agreed to examine a plea filed by Citizens Action Forum. The bench clarified that the additional FAR should not be used to regularise illegal construction.
During the hearing, the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for different state authorities, that Bengaluru has a traffic nightmare, which is a serious concern of the petitioner.
Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi, appearing for the NGO, contended that road width has effectively become the sole criterion for granting premium FAR, allowing substantial additional construction without adequately accounting for Bengaluru's existing pressure on parking, water, electricity and other infrastructure.
Mehta said the overall additional FAR remains capped at 0.6, and existing setback and parking requirements continue to apply. He said a developer without the required parking or other regulatory compliance cannot simply purchase additional FAR.
The bench was informed that the amount collected under the scheme goes into a dedicated fund for civic infrastructure. The bench was informed that urban space is limited. Mehta contended that the only way out was vertical growth and every city nowadays is going vertical.
The petitioner’s counsel questioned the scheme. He argued that the new premium FAR scheme was different from the state government's earlier Akrama-Sakrama scheme, under which unauthorised constructions were legalised.
It was argued that they have introduced a new provision in the Greater Bengaluru Authority Act, where they say this premium FAR can be used to regularise existing illegal constructions. "There is a specific provision for that, and we brought this to the attention of the high court. This point has been ignored in the judgment," the counsel said.
Mehta contended that he is making a statement that no unauthorised construction governed by the Akrama-Sakrama scheme will be regularised under this new scheme. "It has nothing to do with that. Kindly record my statement. It is completely different. You can also pass directions to this effect," Mehta said.
"We have seen in Gurugram how this system collapses if any natural calamity comes. Because, without adding to this infrastructure, you are burdening the size of the plot with multiple storeys”, observed the bench.
The bench further added that in Greater Noida, there is no such problem because it has been planned keeping in mind the next 30-40 years. After hearing submissions, the bench asked the Bengaluru authorities to file their response to the plea in four weeks.
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