Divorced Muslim Woman Can Recover Gifts Given To Husband At Marriage: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a divorced Muslim woman is entitled to recover the cash, gold ornaments, and other articles given to her husband from her father at the time of marriage under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said the scope and object of the 1986 Act is concerned with securing the dignity and financial protection of a Muslim woman post her divorce, which aligns with the rights of a woman under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“The construction of this Act, therefore, must keep at the forefront equality, dignity and autonomy and must be done in the light of lived experiences of women, where particularly in smaller towns and rural areas, inherent patriarchal discrimination is still the order of the day”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on December 2.

The apex court’s judgment made it clear that a Muslim woman, who has been divorced, is entitled to recover the articles given to her or her husband by her parents at the time of marriage.

The bench said Section 3(1) of the 1986 Act deals with mehr/dower and/or other properties given to a woman at the time of her marriage, clearing the way for the woman to set up a claim against her husband, or claim back from her husband properties given.