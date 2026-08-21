ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Disposes Of Petitions Concerning 'The Kerala Story', Leaves Legal Questions Open

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday closed the proceedings on a batch of petitions relating to the controversial 2023 film, "The Kerala Story", while leaving open the question of law relating to challenges to certification of films by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant-led bench on Friday disposed of dozens of cases which were filed either during the COVID-19 period or became infructuous due to passage of time.

Dealing with two pleas seeking cancellation of CBFC certification of "The Kerala Story", the bench, which also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said that the petitions have become infructuous.

The third plea filed by the film's producers, Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and Vipul Amritlal Shah, was withdrawn. The petition had challenged the then West Bengal government's decision to ban the film.

The top court, in May 2023, had stayed the ban imposed by the state government. Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for petitioners Qurban Ali and B R Aravindakshan in the other two matters, submitted that the issues raised by his clients continued to survive despite the film having already been released.

Pasha pointed out that the Kerala High Court had disposed of a writ petition concerning the film after observing that the plea was not maintainable against the grant of a certificate to a movie by the CBFC.

He said that while the statutory remedy against CBFC certification was available to the producer, other persons aggrieved by the contents of a film had no such statutory remedy and were, therefore, required to approach the court through a writ petition. The bench, however, noted that the film had already been released.