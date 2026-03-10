ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Plea Against Holding Of 'Kambala' Outside Two Districts Of Karnataka

FILE- A man races a pair of buffaloes from Dakshina Kannada district during the 'Kambala' event at Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea against the holding of buffalo racing sport 'Kambala' in parts of Karnataka other than Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, asking why it be restricted only to a particular area of the state.

The Kambala race, held in Karnataka between November and March, involves a pair of buffaloes tied to a plough and controlled by one person. They are made to run in parallel muddy tracks in a competition where the fastest team wins.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, challenging a November 14 order of the Karnataka High Court.

The high court had rejected the prayer to restrain the state from notifying any place outside the two districts of Dakshin Kannada and Udupi for holding Kambala.

"If they want to showcase the culture in different parts of the state, what is wrong? Let people in other parts of the state also familiarise with the culture. Why restrict it to a particular area only?" Justice Mehta observed during the hearing.

The counsel appearing for PETA India referred to an affidavit filed earlier by the state in the apex court, which was then dealing with pleas concerning Kambala.