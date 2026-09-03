ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses PIL For Re-Test Of NEET-PG 2026 Examination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL that sought to re-conduct the NEET-PG 2026 exam, as it pulled up and imposed a cost on the petitioner and the advocate for filing such a petition. A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said it will ask the Bar Council of India to take action against the lawyer for misuse of the process of law.

"It appears this person has become a full-time PIL litigant. Wherever exams are conducted, you go on to file petitions. Why did you file a petition earlier to stay? Was it at your instance, or is the petitioner really interested in filing it? We will ask the Bar Council of India to take serious action against you," the top court told the lawyer.

The petitioner sought re-examination for all students, alleging there was a violation of a May 2025 order wherein the court mandated that the NEET-PG be conducted in a single shift. The bench imposed the cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

The lawyer contended that around 2,500 candidates couldn't complete their exams in Jaipur due to an internal power outage, and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) later announced a second exam for these candidates, which is set to take place on September 5.