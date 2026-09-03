ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses PIL Challenging Curbs On Outsiders In Govt Schools Of UP, Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL challenging restrictions imposed by the Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh education departments on the entry of journalists, YouTubers, social-media personalities and civil-society members in government schools.

The dismissal of the public interest litigation (PIL) plea assumes significance in the wake of a recent assault on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists in Rajasthan during their inspection of a government school as part of the "school thik karo" campaign. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe dismissed the PIL filed by Priya Mishra.

"We are not inclined to entertain the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India," the bench said in its September 1 order.