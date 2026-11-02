ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Petition Filed By Former DMK Minister Nehru In Cash-For-Job Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader K N Nehru challenging a Madras High Court direction to register an FIR against him in the alleged Rs 634 crore cash-for-job scam.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the plea. The bench observed that there was no ground to interfere with the High Court's February 20 judgment and the October 26 order.

Nehru’s counsel argued that the HC’s order was fundamentally erroneous. The counsel pressed that the order was passed without giving him an opportunity of hearing. However, the bench pointed out that he was served notice but did not join the proceedings.

On October 26, the High Court dismissed Nehru’s review petition challenging its earlier order, which directed the DVAC to register a case based on information provided by the ED in the alleged Rs 634 crore “cash-for-job” scam.

The case stems from allegations of a cash-for-jobs racket during the tenure of DMK leader KN Nehru as Tamil Nadu's Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister in the 2021-26 government