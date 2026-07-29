ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Former AP Minister's Plea Seeking Anticipatory Bail In Liquor Transportation Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by former Andhra Pradesh minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the AP liquor transportation scam. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana upheld the order passed by the Telangana High Court.

The counsel appearing for Rao claimed that he had no connection with the scam and cited his health condition while seeking anticipatory bail. The Telangana High Court had on July 3 dismissed Rao's anticipatory bail petition.