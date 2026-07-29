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SC Dismisses Former AP Minister's Plea Seeking Anticipatory Bail In Liquor Transportation Scam

The case relates to the alleged manipulation of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation (APSBCL) liquor transportation tender process between 2020 and 2024.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court (File/ANI)
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By PTI

Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by former Andhra Pradesh minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the AP liquor transportation scam. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana upheld the order passed by the Telangana High Court.

The counsel appearing for Rao claimed that he had no connection with the scam and cited his health condition while seeking anticipatory bail. The Telangana High Court had on July 3 dismissed Rao's anticipatory bail petition.

The liquor transportation case is being investigated under a separate Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and is distinct from the main Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case. The case relates to the alleged manipulation of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation (APSBCL) liquor transportation tender process between 2020 and 2024.

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TAGGED:

KARUMURI VENKATA NAGESWARA RAO
FORMER ANDHRA PRADESH MINISTER
AP LIQUOR TRANSPORTATION SCAM
SC ON AP LIQUOR TRANSPORTATION SCAM
SUPREME COURT

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