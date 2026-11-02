ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nobody Will Trust You': Supreme Court Dismisses Centre’s Plea Against Vedanta Arbitration Awards

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal by the Centre against a Delhi High Court order allowing Vedanta Ltd and Ravva Oil (Singapore) Pvt Ltd to enforce foreign arbitration awards involving claims of $99 million.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manmohan. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee appeared for the Centre, and senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Akhil Sibal appeared for the respondents on caveat.

The bench rebuked the Centre for continuing to resist the enforcement of arbitral awards that are over two decades old, cautioning that such prolonged litigation could erode confidence in India's arbitration framework.

"We are of the view that no error, not to speak of any error of law, could be said to have been committed by the High Court in passing the impugned judgment and order. The High Court has taken into consideration all the relevant aspects of the matter and has passed a correct order. With the aforesaid, the Special Leave Petition stands dismissed," said the bench, in its order.

The bench asked why the government was frustrating enforcement of an arbitral award even after the dispute had been adjudicated by foreign courts, and also questioned the Centre’s commitment to promoting arbitration as an effective means of dispute resolution.

The bench observed, “What are these arguments? You are frustrating an arbitral award like this? At the stage of enforcement of it?”