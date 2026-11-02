'Nobody Will Trust You': Supreme Court Dismisses Centre’s Plea Against Vedanta Arbitration Awards
The bench rebuked the Centre for continuing to resist the enforcement of arbitral awards that are over two decades old.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 2, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal by the Centre against a Delhi High Court order allowing Vedanta Ltd and Ravva Oil (Singapore) Pvt Ltd to enforce foreign arbitration awards involving claims of $99 million.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manmohan. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee appeared for the Centre, and senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Akhil Sibal appeared for the respondents on caveat.
The bench rebuked the Centre for continuing to resist the enforcement of arbitral awards that are over two decades old, cautioning that such prolonged litigation could erode confidence in India's arbitration framework.
"We are of the view that no error, not to speak of any error of law, could be said to have been committed by the High Court in passing the impugned judgment and order. The High Court has taken into consideration all the relevant aspects of the matter and has passed a correct order. With the aforesaid, the Special Leave Petition stands dismissed," said the bench, in its order.
The bench asked why the government was frustrating enforcement of an arbitral award even after the dispute had been adjudicated by foreign courts, and also questioned the Centre’s commitment to promoting arbitration as an effective means of dispute resolution.
The bench observed, “What are these arguments? You are frustrating an arbitral award like this? At the stage of enforcement of it?”
The bench said this would send the wrong message to international investors and parties choosing India as an arbitration destination.
“And we talk about all of this arbitration and seat and this and that? Nobody will trust you,” the bench orally observed.
The apex court refused to interfere with the high court’s July 1, 2026 judgment, which rejected the Centre’s objections to enforcement of the awards passed in 2004 and 2016 by an arbitral tribunal seated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The dispute traces its origins to a 1994 production-sharing contract between the government and a consortium comprising ONGC, Videocon Petroleum, Ravva Oil and Cairn Energy (whose interest subsequently passed to Cairn India and later Vedanta) for the development of the Ravva oilfield in the Krishna-Godavari basin.
Read More