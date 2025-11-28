ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Byju Raveendran's Plea Against NCLAT Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea of Byju Raveendran, the promoter of Think and Learn Private Limited that operates ed-Tech firm Byju, challenging an NCLAT order which has mandated that the settlement of the BCCI's claim be placed before the Committee of Creditors.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan dismissed the appeal against the April 17 order of the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and asked senior counsel Navin Pahwa, representing Raveendran in the matter, to proceed further.

In its April 17 order, the NCLAT said the approval of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) was necessary for the application filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to withdraw the insolvency proceedings against Byju's.

The top court noted that in July, it dismissed the appeals filed by the BCCI and Riju Raveendran, the younger brother Byju Raveendran and co-founder of Byju, against the same NCLAT order.

Justice Pardiwala asked Pahwa what was wrong with the view taken by the NCLAT that the apex court's judgment would apply, in which it was stated that the CoC was constituted during the pendency of the proceedings and had allowed the parties to seek remedies relating to the withdrawal and settlement of claims "in compliance with the legal framework governing the withdrawal of the CIRP".