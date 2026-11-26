ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Directs Tightening of Front-Of-Package Nutrition Labelling

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that the front-of-package nutrition labelling should treat "total sugars" and "saturated fat" rather than "added sugar" and "added fat" as the nutrients of concern alongside "salt".

Front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL) is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran also asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that each hexagon in the FoPNL carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient of concern, together with the corresponding words "High Fat", "High Sugar" or "High Salt", as the case may be.

"The FSSAI shall ensure that the FoPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient of concern, each containing the words 'High Fat', 'High Sugar', 'High Salt', respectively alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon," the bench said.

"The FSSAI shall ensure that the FoPNL treats 'total sugars' and 'saturated fat', rather than 'added sugar' and 'added fat', as the nutrients of concern, alongside 'salt', in alignment with its own long-standing consensus existing prior to the DGI, 2024 (Dietary Guidelines for Indians)," it said.